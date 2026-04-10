Matlock Recap for 4/10/2026

Matlock on CBS opens with a woman finding out her daughter died the same way she did…..wait, what? It turns out it is an AI version of the mom made by the program her daughters Vicki and Tessa made.

Sarah explains how it all works, with Hunter asking Matty if she will make one for when she dies. she asks if it is because she is old and is oddly not offended when he says yes. They all continue to rib each other, and then Sarah explains that there is a lawsuit involved with the program.

It turns out there is a second, possibly fake will selling shares to someone else.

Hunter is worried about staying at the firm and the merger.

Meanwhile, Olympia and Matty work on getting into The Wolf’s background so they can get deeper into the Wellbrexa case….but not before Matty teases her about Remy and Langston.

Julian tries to get information out of Senior, but The Wolf Lester is now his power of attorney. He and Olympia try to figure out where to go from here when Remy calls, saying she should call his cousin for her AI case.

Matty, Edwin and Alfie debate on talking to dead people over AI as Matty and Edwin remember finding out Ellie was pregnant and figuring out identity of the baby’s father.

Alfie wishes he had an AI version of Ellie.

Vicki testifies in court about how Tessa wasn’t coherent enough to sign a will, but a Zoom meeting tries to prove otherwise. However, thanks to Sarah’s eagle eyes prove this could be AI due to a bag of chips on the nightstand.

An argument is made that Tessa had a boyfriend named Darren, leading to yet another about undue influence.

The search is on to question Darren, with Olympia giving Sarah props for her observation.

Hunter is happy for Sarah, but wants to know what happened with her and Olympia. Sarah tells him to always be honest with Olympia.

Julian takes Senior to the doctor, where Senior admits his mind is slowing down. Julian feels guilty, especially when Senior says he trusts him more than anyone.

Matty and Joey talk about him going camping with Alfie. Joey admits he is sad he missed so much, while Matty takes the blame for it since they didn’t look for him.

Sarah gives Olympia information on Darren, leading to them having a heart-to-heart, with Sarah admitting she was just as hurt as Olympia when she got fired.

Darren is questioned and it is learned that his ex-girlfriend Carrie would drop him off to the hospital to see Tessa. He says he fell in love with Tessa a year before and she thought Vicki was too emotional to run the company, therefore, giving him shares in his will.

AI Tessa is on the case….if they can get it approved. Olympia sends Sarah on her way to make this happen.

Matty jokes that they need R2D2 to help, but Olympia wants to use Langston, earning her some teasing from Matty.

Senior is fine according to the tests but is still forgetting things and is scared. Julian talks about this to Olympia as they try to plan the next steps….but it must wait since she has her meeting with Langston.

Langston and Olympia discuss the case with a side of sexual tension. They present this to the judge with Langston on the stand, who explains how AI works and how and AI witness can be useful. The judge says they can use this in mediation, but not court.

Joey calls to say he got a craving and his sponsor out of town, shaking up Matty. She rushes to see him, and he says he already called his dealer and plans on using. She says she won’t leave and refuses to let Alfie use another parent.

Julian brings in another doctor to give Senior a second opinion, making it seem like he forgot. Senior is more confused than ever, so Julian says they should have a retirement party with Julian by his side the entire time, so he won’t lose anything.

AI Tessa says she wanted Darren in charge, causing Vicki to freak out. Sarah calms her down and helps her find a way to figure things out.

Joey says he cancelled the dealer and tells Matty she can leave. She isn’t in any rush, causing him to freak out and blame Matty for Ellie using and overdosing. There are more flashbacks to Ellie’s pregnancy and how Ellie knows the father, but he is still using. Matty had told her not to tell him so she could focus on her sobriety.

Matty tries to talk things out with him, but he continues to freak out.

Olympia and Matty talk about the situation and the case when Langston shows up to Olympia’s office with coffee and a plan. Matty teases her while Olympia hangs up.

Sarah and Vicki work on talking to AI Tessa, who says she wants Vicki to run the company.

It is back to mediation, where they prove that Darren was messing with the algorithm in his favor. Olympia plans on taking it to court…..unless he withdraws his claim….and Olympia wins the case.

Remy congratulates Olympia, who promptly friend zones him. He warns her that Langston is a player. She tries to say that isn’t it, but he won’t listen.

Olympia says she always has a spot for Sarah on her team and apologizes.

Matty stayed the night with Joey and says his sponsor is on the way. He says she did the right thing by not looking for him back then….and that he always knew he was the father. She storms out as the sponsor arrives.

Edwin is not happy with this turn of events. Matty tries to calm him down, but he reminds her Ellie also said nothing.

Senior is retiring and Julian is his power of attorney.

Matty makes an AI Ellie to get answers.

More next week!