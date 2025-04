ICYMI: Fox’s Summer Schedule

FOX SUMMER 2022 PREMIERE DATES RECAP

(Times for All-New Episodes are ET/PT Except as Noted)

Sunday, May 1 :

7:00-7:30 PM THE SIMPSONS (Encore Episode)

7:30-8:00 PM DUNCANVILLE (Season Premiere)

8:00-8:30 PM THE SIMPSONS (All-New Episode)

8:30-9:00 PM THE GREAT NORTH (All-New Episode)

9:00-9:30 PM BOB’S BURGERS (All-New Episode)

9:30-10:00 PM FAMILY GUY (All-New Episode)

Wednesday, May 18:

8:00-9:00 PM THE MASKED SINGER (Season Finale)

9:00-10:00 PM SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE (Season Premiere)

Monday, May 23

8:00-9:00 PM DON’T FORGET THE LYRICS! (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM BEAT SHAZAM (Season Premiere)

Wednesday, May 25:

8:00-9:00 PM MASTERCHEF (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE (All-New Episode)

Tuesday, May 31:

8:00-9:00 PM LEGO MASTERS (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM FANTASY ISLAND (Season Premiere)