Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage Recap for Typhoid Georgie

Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage opens with Audrey and Connor knitting. Georgie walks in and makes fun of the hobby, saying it is for old ladies like MeeMaw. He keeps sneezing and claims it is allergies. Connor asks him to join them, so Goergie decides to give it a whirl. They try to explain it, but Georgie struggles.

Jim walks in and asks them what they are doing. They explain they are knitting, which Jim makes fun of….just as Georgie gets the hang of it.

Mandy comes in, excited about a new TV job. She is substituting because the regular weather girl has a funeral. She pretends to act sad, but she is super excited. She then asks about their knitting. Georgie says he is going to knit CeCe a blanket, but Mandy just cares about being on TV

Later that night, Mandy is still on cloud nine about her TV job and tells Georgie she can’t wait to quit her diner job and tell Earl how she feels about him. Georgie says he thought she liked him, but Mandy wants to be able to be famous and tell someone off.

Georgie still sneezes, so Mandy moves to the baby’s room in case he is sick. He looks at his tissue and realizes he is indeed sick.

Despite being sick, Georgie is still working. Jim tells him to go home, but Georgie thinks he will be a wimp if he goes home. He says the Cooper men don’t take time off and gives the example of how his dad once went to work after getting his appendix out. Jim isn’t sure this is a good example.

Ruben comes to ask Georgie a question, only to get a sneeze in the face. Ruben is not happy.

At the diner, Mandy puts on her weather girl act, which annoys her customer. She then asks Beth to cover for her, which only serves to make Beth jealous as Mandy brags about the weather job.

Ruben and Jim have enough of Georgie being sick and send him home.

Mandy tries on an outfit that is out of style, so Audrey offers to take her shopping. They bond over it and Mandy wonders if Audrey is being nice so she can brag about her. They go to shop, with Audrey telling Mandy that they can take her outfit to Goodwill.

Georgie is home and gets some orange juice. Connor is worried about him so he takes care of him, offering advice he learned from The Golden Girls. They bond over the show and Connor tells him to rest because Sophia is on the case.

Mandy tells Audrey she is nervous about the job and explains how everything really works. Audrey isn’t convinced, but Mandy reminds her that it isn’t just smiling and pointing like she is Vanna White.

Georgie dreams of George making him chocolate chip pancakes. He tells him about CeCe growing up and trying new things as George tells him about things he did when he was her age. He asks Georgie why he is missing work and then shames him for taking off. Georgie tries to defend himself and says he will go back to work. He then hugs him as George turns into a zombie and tells him to go to work.

Georgie tries to leave, but Connor tells him to go to bed or he will get the special thermometer.

Mandy tries on a little black dress that she and Audrey both love. However, Mandy has a meltdown that it might go too well, only to have Audrey tell her it could go wrong.

Connor continues to take care of Georgie, who tells him about the dream and how George always told him to work through the pain. Connor asks if he will make CeCe go to work if she is sick and he says no. He also tells him that his dad might still be alive if he took better care of himself, leading to them arguing.

The ladies come home and see Connor taking care of Georgie. Mandy goes to check on him and she confesses she is nervous. He makes her feel better until she brings up possibly moving to Houston.

Audrey can’t sleep, so she wakes up Jim. She says she is nervous about Mandy doing so well that she might move away. She then tells him they will move if Mandy and Georgie move and they will figure out what to do the store.

George returns for another dream. This time Georgie tells him he wants to be around to see CeCe have kids, which George says happens later than when he has kids. They bond again.

The episode opens with the family watching Mandy on TV. They love her…until she mentions the tragedy of the weathergirl’s family member’s death.