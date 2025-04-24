Fox Announces Summer 2025 Schedule

FOX is announcing premiere dates and return dates for the summer 2025 slate of original programming, including the series premieres of Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service ( May 21 ) and The Snake ( June 10 ), as well as new seasons of LEGO Masters ( May 19 ), MasterChef ( May 21 ), The Quiz with Balls ( June 2 ) and The 1% Club ( June 10 ), and all-new episodes of “Animation Domination” favorites Bob’s Burgers, Grimsburg, Family Guy and The Great North ( May 29 ). Additional summer programming to be announced.

The FOX summer schedule officially gets its brick on beginning Monday, May 19 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) with the Season Five premiere of hit competition series LEGO Masters, hosted by actor and producer Will Arnett. Imagination, design and creativity are brought to life when teams of LEGO enthusiasts go head-to-head, with infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks. Once again, teams of two will compete against each other in even more ambitious brick-building challenges – including a masquerade party and a colossal wedding cake challenge, with additional episodes celebrating iconic IPs including Star Wars, Wicked andBatman – to be crowned the country’s most talented amateur LEGO builders. In each episode, Arnett, alongside expert Brickmasters Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard, will encourage the builders, introduce incredible challenges and put their creativity and skills to the test. The competing pairs who impress the judges the most will progress to the next round, until the finale, during which the top teams will face off for a $100,000 cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy and the grand title of LEGO Masters. Along with Arnett, Pip Wells serves as an executive producer with Sharon Levy and Michael Heyerman from Endemol Shine North America; Karen Smith and Steph Harris from Tuesday’s Child; Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner from Plan B; and Jill Wilfert and Robert May from the Lego Group. Banijay represents the format internationally. Endemol Shine North America, Tuesday’s Child and Plan B Entertainment produce the competition series, under license from the Lego Group.

FOX’s summer really starts cooking beginning Wednesday, May 21 with the landmark 15th season premiere of MasterChef: Dynamic Duos (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT), followed by the series premiere of Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT). MasterChef enters its 15th season with a brand-new theme… Dynamic Duos! This season, Gordon Ramsay and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich return, alongside new judge James Beard Award nominee Chef Tiffany Derry, who will bring her no-nonsense point of view to the table. For the first time in MasterChef history, pairs of home cooks will participate together, in hopes of becoming America’s next MasterChefs. From married and dating couples, to mothers and daughters, siblings, best friends and even divorcees – relationships are tested in some of the toughest challenges to date. Plus, to make things even more difficult, the dreaded Pressure Test makes an intimidating return. In the end, only one Dynamic Duo will be awarded the grand prize of $250,000, the MasterChef trophy and the title of MasterChefs! Based on a format created by Franc Roddam, MasterChef is produced by Endemol Shine North America and One Potato Two Potato and executive-produced by Danny Schrader, Gordon Ramsay and Jennifer Fazey. Sharon Levy and Michael Heyerman are executive producers for Endemol Shine North America. Additional executive producers include Elisabeth Murdoch, Ben Adler and Pat Llewylln.

Then, restaurateurs who are looking for a quick fix or social media glow-up are in for the surprise of their lives when famed culinary titan Gordon Ramsay trades his signature chef knives for a state-of-the-art surveillance vehicle and cutting-edge spyware in FOX’s all-new unscripted series, Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service. In a Gordon Ramsay series first, Chef Ramsay will venture into struggling restaurants under the cover of night. With the help of a secret source on the inside, he’ll gather raw, unfiltered evidence and get a 360-degree view of the major issues facing each restaurant. This insider will not only remain a secret to the staff, but will also help Ramsay infiltrate the restaurant after-hours for a dramatic nighttime black light kitchen investigation that reveals more filth and grossness than ever before. By the time Ramsay reveals his identity, it will be too late for staff to cover up their culinary crimes. Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service will be his toughest assignment yet, as he takes drastic measures to transform not only the restaurant but also the staff — because Gordon knows he can upgrade the menu and renovate the restaurant, but the most important change has to come from the people. Are the restaurant and staff willing to accept Gordon’s mission, or are they too far gone to be saved? Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service is produced by Studio Ramsay Global and FOX Alternative Entertainment. Ramsay serves as an executive producer, while Bill Langworthy serves as an executive producer and showrunner.

Beginning on a new night, Thursday, May 29 , FOX’s iconic “Animation Domination” continues this summer with all-new episodes of fan-favorite series Bob’s Burgers (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT), Grimsburg (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT), Family Guy (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) and The Great North (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT).

Emmy Award-winning Bob’s Burgers continues this summer with all-new episodes where Linda forces everyone to go on a family walk; Tina, Gene, and Louise strike it rich in the illegal snack business at school; The Belchers have a wild night at a casino; and Linda learns more about her late grandfather than she wanted to know. Bob’s Burgers is a 20th Television Animation production. The series was created and is executive-produced by Loren Bouchard. Nora Smith, Dan Fybel, Rich Rinaldi, Greg Thompson, Jon Schroeder, Steven Davis, Scott Jacobson, Holly Schlesinger, Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin also serve as executive producers. The series was co-developed by Jim Dauterive. Bouchard, Smith and Schlesinger are showrunners for the upcoming season.

On Grimsburg, starring and executive-produced by Jon Hamm (Your Friends & Neighbors, Fargo, Mad Men), roles get reversed in Flute and Summers’ partnership after male sex workers start turning up dead. Also, in order to win this year’s Undies Award for best undercover operation, Flute infiltrates the Preggo crime family, and memories are sparked when Grimsburg PD cleans an evidence locker. Grimsburg is owned by FOX Entertainment Studios and produced by its Bento Box Entertainment animation studio. Catlan McClelland and Matthew Schlissel created the series and serve as executive producers. Hamm serves as executive producer alongside Connie Tavel. Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady of The Jackal Group serve as executive producers. Chadd Gindin is executive producer and showrunner.

On Family Guy, Lois becomes the leader of a group of mothers who want to ban books from schools, then embarks on a journey of self-discovery – which includes dating Bonnie. Also this summer, Meg enlists in a training program for a mission to Mars and Brian convinces Stewie to go back in time and bring Mark Twain to the present-day. Family Guy is a 20th Television Animation production. Seth MacFarlane is creator and executive producer. Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin serve as executive producers and showrunners, while Steve Callaghan, Tom Devanney, Danny Smith, Kara Vallow, Mark Hentemann, Patrick Meighan and Alex Carter are executive producers.

The Great North continues as Wolf must track down Judy before they miss their dinner at a fancy French restaurant. Additionally, Beef discovers the thrills of stunt fishing, his and Walt’s best-friendship is put to the test and Honeybee and Wolf renovate the guest cabin. Also, Ham, Judy and Moon get whole new outlooks on life. The series was created and written by Bob’s Burgers executive producers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, as well as writer Minty Lewis (Regular Show). The Molyneux sisters serve as executive producers and showrunners. Bob’s Burgers creator Loren Bouchard is also an executive producer. The Great North is a 20th Television Animation production, and animation is produced through Bento Box Entertainment.

Beginning Monday, June 2 , following an all-new episode of LEGO Masters, the big balls are back! Hosted by actor and comedian Jay Pharoah, The Quiz with Balls (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) pits brains against balls, while combining a high-stakes quiz show with a large-scale physical competition. Each episode of The Quiz with Balls features two families competing for $100,000 in a “battle of the balls.” Standing on a high platform over a glistening pool, they must all work together as they face a multiple-choice quiz, during which each answer is allocated to a spot with a giant ball positioned up behind it. If the correct answer is chosen, the ball rolls down and stops just before colliding with the player. If the answer is wrong, the massive ball rapidly descends and mercilessly launches them into the pool below. The more players each team loses, the harder the questions get. The longer they last, the more money they bank, until one “dry” family member plays the final round for The Quiz with Balls’ $100,000 Grand Prize. The Quiz with Balls is produced by Eureka Productions and Talpa Studios. John de Mol, Maarten Meijs, Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Judy Smart and Tony DeLa Pena serve as executive producers. Anthony Carbone serves as showrunner and executive producer.

Then, beginning Tuesday, June 10 The 1% Club (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) premieres with new host Joel McHale (Animal Control, Crime Scene Kitchen), followed by the series premiere of all-new competition series The Snake (9:00-10:00PM ET/PT), hosted by comedian Jim Jeffries. The 1% Club, hosted by Joel McHale, is a unique, compelling, and funny entertainment show that tests the nation’s intelligence, based on a scientific survey. It’s a chance to test how your brain works through a series of questions — all of which have a right answer, but can also lead to a series of entertaining wrong answers along the way. Whether you’re a contestant vying for the cash prize or a viewer playing with your friends and family, answer enough questions correctly, and you could earn yourself a place in the 1% Club: an elite group of people who can honestly say they’ve outwitted 99% of the population. The 1% Club is executive-produced by Ryan O’Dowd and Krystal Whitney for BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions; and Dean Nabarro and Andy Auerbach for Magnum Media. Wes Kauble serves as executive producer and showrunner.

Befriend. Betray. Or Be Gone. FOX’s all-new, wholly owned “social survival of the fittest” competition series, The Snake, hosted by comedian Jim Jefferies, is an unmatched battle of plotting, scheming and strategy. The Snake assembles 15 masters of manipulation from various persuasive professions with unique skill sets to compete in an outrageous array of challenges and twists – all of which help contestants slither toward becoming that week’s Snake, the most powerful position in the game and ultimate decider of who stays and who goes. The Snake is social survival of the fittest, where each contestant must leverage their unique skills, training and powers of persuasion as they face a multitude of challenges designed to showcase the traits needed to be successful in the game. The winner of each challenge becomes The Snake, earning control of The Saving Ceremony, an explosive, chain reaction elimination where it’s not about who wants you gone, but who is willing to save you. The Snake doesn’t just hinge on winning challenges – it’s about winning people over. The social aspect of the game never stops – connections are everything, whether you’re making friends, faking friends or sparking romantic connections. Promises are put to the test during the Saving Ceremony, as players do everything in their power to avoid being picked last by The Snake, hoping to escape elimination. Every week is a fresh start with a new gauntlet and a new Snake. In the end, only one contestant will get within striking distance of the $100,000 grand prize. The Snake is wholly owned by FOX Entertainment and produced by 495 Productions. SallyAnn Salsano (Jersey Shore,Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer) serves as executive producer and showrunner. Frank Miccolis and Kim Green also serve as executive producers.

