Day of Days 2024 News

Peacock’s Days of our Lives will be back with fans at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday, November 2 for the annual “Day of Days” fan event to celebrate the start of the 60th season of the beloved series. The stars ofwill be back with fans at thein Los Angelesfor the annualfan event to celebrate the start of the 60season of the beloved series.

Beginning at 10 a.m., the free event will offer Days of our Lives fans the opportunity to meet their favorite cast members in person, participate in autograph signings, photo ops, giveaways, a Q&A session with the cast, and so much more!

Peacock has some exciting surprises lined up in honor of the milestone season that fans definitely don’t want to miss. For the first time ever, in conjunction with Sony Pictures Consumer Products, there will be celebratory Days branded merchandise for sale.

Some of the Days stars scheduled to attend include Josh Taylor, James Reynolds, Eric Martsolf, Deidre Hall, Robert Scott Wilson, Paul Telfer, Stephen Nichols, Billy Flynn, Galen Gering, Jackée Harry, Raven Bowens, Dan Feuerriegel, Carson Boatman, Elia Cantu, Abigail Klein, Linsey Godfrey, Ashley Puzemis, Leo Howard, Cherie Jimenez, Susan Hayes, Al Calderon, Martha Madison, Brandon Beemer, Stacy Haiduk, Wally Kurth, Judi Evans, Tina Huang, Casey Moss, John Paul Lavoisier, Lamon Archey, Sal Stowers, Kennedy Garcia, Colton Little, Brandon Barash.

Peacock is the exclusive home of Days of our Lives, making it the ultimate destination for daytime fans to access the past season and new episodes every weekday. Now in its 60th season, the beloved daytime soap celebrates both legacy mainstays and new faces, and recently made Daytime Emmy® Awards history with Dick Van Dyke’s win for his guest star appearance. Days of our Lives is produced by Corday Productions Inc. in association with Sony Pictures Television.