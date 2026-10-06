Dancing With the Stars Recap for 10/6/2026
Dancing With the Stars Recap for 10/6/2026
This is Mariah Carey night on Dancing With the Stars 35 on ABC.
As always, Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough host while Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli judge.
After a fun opening act and a look into Mariah’s career, we get down to business.
Celebrity: Ciara Miller
Claim to Fame: Summer House star
Pro: Brandon Armstrong
Dance: Jazz
Song: Emotions
Sammi: The school theme is interesting. The costumes are giving Eastland from Facts of Life. As for the dancing, it is cute and she is really improving both in technique and with her stage presence.
Derek: It was a great way to start the show.
Bruno: Well presented, great storyline, good timing.
Carrie Ann: Nice, clean, polished and her best dance.
Score: 7-7-7=21/30
Celebrity: Ezra Frech
Claim to Fame: Paralympic star
Pro: Daniella Karagach
Dance: Rumba
Song: Anytime You Need a Friend
Sammi: WOW. This is the best rumba in the history of the show by far…..there is no comparison. No notes.
Bruno: The charisma is unbelievable and they did so beautiful.
Carrie Ann: It was spectacular and hot.
Derek: Seriously sophisticated.
Score: 8-8-8=24/30
Celebrity: Harry Shum Jr.
Claim to Fame: Grey’s Anatomy/Glee star
Pro: Jenna Johnson
Dance: Tango
Song: It’s Like That
Sammi: Hot. Sexy. Powerful. They put the dance floor on fire! This is his best dance to date.
Carrie Ann: It is working and she is loving it.
Derek: He gives a shoutout to his former partner Amber Riley (who is there singing) and says he is in it to win it.
Bruno: Mission accomplished.
Scores: 8-8-8=24/30
Celebrity: Jenna Dewan
Claim to Fame: The Rookie star
Pro: Val Chmerkovskiy
Dance: Rumba
Song: My All
Sammi: It is a pretty, romantic dance and she is really showing her potential and skill. It is obvious this means a lot to her and she is definitely proving she wants this so bad.
Derek: Standing ovation. There she is.
Bruno: We saw the light and shape of artistry.
Carrie Ann: She was waiting for this moment.
Score: 8-8-8=24/30
Celebrity: Tyler Cameron
Claim to Fame: Bachelorette star and host
Pro: Sharna Burgess
Dance: Foxtrot
Song: #Beautiful
Sammi: He is really improving and putting everything into this. Tonight is showing how serious he is about the show and making Sharna proud….and mission accomplished.
Bruno: It was a proper foxtrot and he should be proud.
Carrie Ann: His mom is so proud of him.
Derek: This is a beautiful partnership.
Score: 7-7-7=21/30
Celebrity: Maura Higgins
Claim to Fame: Reality star
Pro: Mark Ballas
Dance: Waltz
Song: If It’s Over
Sammi: She is the dark horse of this competition. This is such a gorgeous dance and she is improving leaps and bounds every week. There is something so peaceful about watching them dance….I can’t explain it, but it’s so surreal.
Carrie Ann: It was so good and emotional. The world needs this beauty.
Derek: It was a classic, pure ballroom waltz.
Bruno: The musicality was out of this world.
Score: 9-8-8=25/30
Celebrity: Guillermo Rodriguez
Claim to Fame: Jimmy Kimmel star
Pro: Witney Carson
Dance: Samba
Song: Obsessed
Sammi: His diva act is everything….omg. He is really improving and while there are a lot of gimmicks added, he makes it work. He is probably having the most fun out of everyone on
the show.
Derek: It was 100% Guillermo.
Bruno: He understands why he is a national obsession.
Carrie Ann: He seemed like his light was dimmed tonight….and she needs that light.
Scores: 4-4-5=13/30
Celebrity: Jackson Olson
Claim to Fame: Savannah Bananas star
Pro: Emma Slater
Dance: Waltz
Song: Without You
Sammi: Happy birthday, Jackson! The dance was giving end of a teen movie vibes where the shy guy gets the cheerleader. Very sweet and touching.
Bruno: He was on and with the music.
Carrie Ann: Well done.
Derek: It was good, but he also gives some pointers.
Score: 7-7-7=21/30
Celebrity: Tatyana Ali
Claim to Fame: Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star
Pro: Jan Ravnik
Dance: Jazz
Song: Fantasy
Sammi: The NYC theme is awesome and she is another one who looks like she is having a blast on the dance floor. That flip was incredible and the whole dance fits her happy, sunny personality.
Carrie Ann: She is such a good storyteller, but could have hit the moves a bit harder.
Derek: it was charismatic and brilliant.
Bruno: It was cheeky and nice, but she can push harder.
Score: 6-7-7=20/30
Celebrity: Connor Wood
Claim to Fame: Comedian/Podcaster
Pro: Rylee Arnold
Dance: Rumba
Song: Touch My Body
Sammi: Their rumba is more playful than sexy and it really fits their personalities. Leading man they wanted, and leading man we got!
Derek: He gives some pointers to improve, but he loved it.
Bruno: It was frisky, great performance.
Carrie Ann: He needs more of a balance when he performs.
Score: 6-6-7=19/30
Celebrity: Julia Stiles
Claim to Fame: Nineties teen idol/icon
Pro: Ezra Sosa
Dance: Viennese Waltz
Song: Vision of Love
Sammi: Why, hello breakthrough dance! That was lovely….so moving, sweet and filled with gorgeous technique…..she is in it to win it and we are all here for it!
Bruno: He gives her some pointers but it was elegant and graceful.
Carrie Ann: It was a breakthrough dance.
Derek: Beautiful and elegant breakthrough dance.
Score: 7-7-7=21/30
Celebrity: Amber Glenn
Claim to Fame: Olympic star
Pro: Pasha Pashkov
Dance: Rumba
Song: Hero
Sammi: What a beautiful way to end the night…..again, no notes…..just that this was so beautiful and perfect. And that Edyta move was icing on the cake.
Carrie Ann: It was beautiful, but she wants more connection.
Derek: It was stunning, but watch the shoulders.
Bruno: Stretched to the limit….spectacular!
Score: 7-8-8=23/30
RESULTS!!! Amber and Pasha, Maura and Mark, Harry and Jenna, Jenna and Val, Tyler and Sharna, Ezra and Daniella, Julia and Ezra, Tatyana and Jan and Connor and Rylee are safe.
Guillermo and Witney, Ciara and Brandon and Jackson and Emma are in the maybe bottom two, with Ciara and Brandon going home.
More next week, stay tuned!