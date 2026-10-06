Dancing With the Stars Recap for 10/6/2026

This is Mariah Carey night on Dancing With the Stars 35 on ABC.

As always, Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough host while Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli judge.

After a fun opening act and a look into Mariah’s career, we get down to business.

Celebrity: Ciara Miller

Claim to Fame: Summer House star

Pro: Brandon Armstrong

Dance: Jazz

Song: Emotions

Sammi: The school theme is interesting. The costumes are giving Eastland from Facts of Life. As for the dancing, it is cute and she is really improving both in technique and with her stage presence.

Derek: It was a great way to start the show.

Bruno: Well presented, great storyline, good timing.

Carrie Ann: Nice, clean, polished and her best dance.

Score: 7-7-7=21/30

Celebrity: Ezra Frech

Claim to Fame: Paralympic star

Pro: Daniella Karagach

Dance: Rumba

Song: Anytime You Need a Friend

Sammi: WOW. This is the best rumba in the history of the show by far…..there is no comparison. No notes.

Bruno: The charisma is unbelievable and they did so beautiful.

Carrie Ann: It was spectacular and hot.

Derek: Seriously sophisticated.

Score: 8-8-8=24/30

Celebrity: Harry Shum Jr.

Claim to Fame: Grey’s Anatomy/Glee star

Pro: Jenna Johnson

Dance: Tango

Song: It’s Like That

Sammi: Hot. Sexy. Powerful. They put the dance floor on fire! This is his best dance to date.

Carrie Ann: It is working and she is loving it.

Derek: He gives a shoutout to his former partner Amber Riley (who is there singing) and says he is in it to win it.

Bruno: Mission accomplished.

Scores: 8-8-8=24/30

Celebrity: Jenna Dewan

Claim to Fame: The Rookie star

Pro: Val Chmerkovskiy

Dance: Rumba

Song: My All

Sammi: It is a pretty, romantic dance and she is really showing her potential and skill. It is obvious this means a lot to her and she is definitely proving she wants this so bad.

Derek: Standing ovation. There she is.

Bruno: We saw the light and shape of artistry.

Carrie Ann: She was waiting for this moment.

Score: 8-8-8=24/30

Celebrity: Tyler Cameron

Claim to Fame: Bachelorette star and host

Pro: Sharna Burgess

Dance: Foxtrot

Song: #Beautiful

Sammi: He is really improving and putting everything into this. Tonight is showing how serious he is about the show and making Sharna proud….and mission accomplished.

Bruno: It was a proper foxtrot and he should be proud.

Carrie Ann: His mom is so proud of him.

Derek: This is a beautiful partnership.

Score: 7-7-7=21/30

Celebrity: Maura Higgins

Claim to Fame: Reality star

Pro: Mark Ballas

Dance: Waltz

Song: If It’s Over

Sammi: She is the dark horse of this competition. This is such a gorgeous dance and she is improving leaps and bounds every week. There is something so peaceful about watching them dance….I can’t explain it, but it’s so surreal.

Carrie Ann: It was so good and emotional. The world needs this beauty.

Derek: It was a classic, pure ballroom waltz.

Bruno: The musicality was out of this world.

Score: 9-8-8=25/30

Celebrity: Guillermo Rodriguez

Claim to Fame: Jimmy Kimmel star

Pro: Witney Carson

Dance: Samba

Song: Obsessed

Sammi: His diva act is everything….omg. He is really improving and while there are a lot of gimmicks added, he makes it work. He is probably having the most fun out of everyone on

the show.

Derek: It was 100% Guillermo.

Bruno: He understands why he is a national obsession.

Carrie Ann: He seemed like his light was dimmed tonight….and she needs that light.

Scores: 4-4-5=13/30

Celebrity: Jackson Olson

Claim to Fame: Savannah Bananas star

Pro: Emma Slater

Dance: Waltz

Song: Without You

Sammi: Happy birthday, Jackson! The dance was giving end of a teen movie vibes where the shy guy gets the cheerleader. Very sweet and touching.

Bruno: He was on and with the music.

Carrie Ann: Well done.

Derek: It was good, but he also gives some pointers.

Score: 7-7-7=21/30

Celebrity: Tatyana Ali

Claim to Fame: Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star

Pro: Jan Ravnik

Dance: Jazz

Song: Fantasy

Sammi: The NYC theme is awesome and she is another one who looks like she is having a blast on the dance floor. That flip was incredible and the whole dance fits her happy, sunny personality.

Carrie Ann: She is such a good storyteller, but could have hit the moves a bit harder.

Derek: it was charismatic and brilliant.

Bruno: It was cheeky and nice, but she can push harder.

Score: 6-7-7=20/30

Celebrity: Connor Wood

Claim to Fame: Comedian/Podcaster

Pro: Rylee Arnold

Dance: Rumba

Song: Touch My Body

Sammi: Their rumba is more playful than sexy and it really fits their personalities. Leading man they wanted, and leading man we got!

Derek: He gives some pointers to improve, but he loved it.

Bruno: It was frisky, great performance.

Carrie Ann: He needs more of a balance when he performs.

Score: 6-6-7=19/30

Celebrity: Julia Stiles

Claim to Fame: Nineties teen idol/icon

Pro: Ezra Sosa

Dance: Viennese Waltz

Song: Vision of Love

Sammi: Why, hello breakthrough dance! That was lovely….so moving, sweet and filled with gorgeous technique…..she is in it to win it and we are all here for it!

Bruno: He gives her some pointers but it was elegant and graceful.

Carrie Ann: It was a breakthrough dance.

Derek: Beautiful and elegant breakthrough dance.

Score: 7-7-7=21/30

Celebrity: Amber Glenn

Claim to Fame: Olympic star

Pro: Pasha Pashkov

Dance: Rumba

Song: Hero

Sammi: What a beautiful way to end the night…..again, no notes…..just that this was so beautiful and perfect. And that Edyta move was icing on the cake.

Carrie Ann: It was beautiful, but she wants more connection.

Derek: It was stunning, but watch the shoulders.

Bruno: Stretched to the limit….spectacular!

Score: 7-8-8=23/30

RESULTS!!! Amber and Pasha, Maura and Mark, Harry and Jenna, Jenna and Val, Tyler and Sharna, Ezra and Daniella, Julia and Ezra, Tatyana and Jan and Connor and Rylee are safe.

Guillermo and Witney, Ciara and Brandon and Jackson and Emma are in the maybe bottom two, with Ciara and Brandon going home.

More next week, stay tuned!

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About the Author Sammi Turano Administrator Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. Visit Website View All Posts