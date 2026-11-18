The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Recap for 11/18/2026

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City on Bravo opens with Whitney playing outside with her son and Mary attempting to cook chicken while her dog is like ‘really, hooman?’

Lisa and John have a double date with Meredith and Seth….with Jack as their waiter. Lisa says he may be a nepo baby, but he works hard and there is nothing uglier than being lazy.

Jack wants to move out, but wants his parents to buy him a house that he can use to charge his friends rent so he makes money. Or something.

Seth wants to go back to the honeymoon phase in his marriage. Jack says he hopes the drinks help and Lisa is annoyed.

She also orders a Baby Gorgeous Special, but we don’t learn what it is….so it shall remain an unsolved mystery.

Angie, Heather, Whitney and Bronwyn take a belly dancing class. I’ve always wanted to learn….so now it is on my bucket list again.

They talk about Angie’s separation with Shawn, which Bronwyn feels bad about since she is also going through it with Todd. Whitney also understands since she is also separated from Justin….so all three of them bond over it while Heather sits there smiling and nodding because she can’t relate, for she is in her love bubble.

Angie is also not happy that Shawn is talking about their marriage….even though she is talking about it to her friends….and on national television for all to see.

Lisa tries to parallel park as Jack makes fun of her….she’s all like ‘am I on the curb?’ and he is like ‘uh, yeah, I can even drive better than this!’

The two of them do lunch to discuss his living arrangements. He wants to move out and she wants him to stay home, be an adult and still be his little boy all while being on his own. He wants them to help with a house while she says he is acting like an 18-year-old douchiness….and keeps making digs at his work ethic and lifestyle choices.

Jack is also upset his parents never liked any of his photos that he shared from his mission….to the point where he is in tears. Lisa is sad that he is upset, but harps on responsibility and how he flew home on the Delta One.

Bronwyn and Todd meet for lunch. It is awkward and she is in tears right after they order drinks and apps. The fact that his phone keeps ringing isn’t helping matters. He says he wants her to be happy and wants what is best for her while they still remain friends.

The waiter just awkwardly stands there trying to set the table and give them their drinks. Another waitress drops off their food and wisely peaces out.

Todd is not happy about Brandon and tells Bronwyn to think long and hard before introducing him to her friends since her lifestyle caused so many problems for him. She is like ‘excuse me, but you are the one who was having sex with other women behind my back, yet everything is my fault? Are you effing kidding me right now, sir?’

Todd drinks his California Chardonnay and sits there pouting like a kid who was told he wasn’t getting dessert tonight. He’s then like ‘I feel sad when you’re sad’ and she is like cut it out with the Barry Manilow crap, you’re a liar, liar pants on fire and acting like a mean, mean man!’

He tells her he will leave and knows she wants to tell him to eff off and she is like, you’re acting like a child and that is why my friends don’t like you. She then airs every single grievance she has and he calls her out for shopping and having bad friends.

The waiter pours them more water while Todd says she is embarrassing him and storms off, comes back and says he hopes she is happy, grabs whatever he left behind and storms off again like a toddler who was told he wasn’t going to the toy store.

Heather hosts a Beauty Lab ice cream party, putting stickers on anything she can get her hands on.

Angie calls Shawn to prepare for the event since it is the first time she will be seeing Mary since their fight.

Lisa tells Meredith Jack’s girlfriend broke up with him since he is too worldly. Whatever that means.

Everyone arrives at the party. Angie is wearing a birdhouse purse because why not?

Mary is praying for the spirit of forgiveness when it comes to Angie, who gives her flowers as a peace offering. Everything becomes sufficiently awkward and Meredith snarks that if Britani was there, she would have tried to steal the flowers.

Angie apologizes to Mary, who says she appreciates the apology but while she forgives, she won’t forget.

Mary then points to Quai and says she doesn’t like her because she is rude and tattled to Whitney about what was said at Meredith’s party….and had Robert Sr’s name in her mouth. Quai apologizes and Mary thinks it is refreshing that she owned her behavior.

Everyone wonders how Mary even knew about the conversation since none of them want to admit to telling Quai.

Heather says it is time for massages and IVs so the ladies skedaddle to get treatments.

Mary wants to know where Angie’s anger is coming from and says she no longer feels safe around her and that her bestie is gone. They air more grievances and then hug it out while drinking and spilling champagne.

More next week, stay tuned!