Dancing With The Stars 31 Recap for 10/24/2022: Michael Buble Night

Tonight is Michael Buble Night on Dancing With The Stars!

Celebrity: Shangela

Claim to Fame: Ru Paul Drag Queen Star

Pro: Gleb Savchenko

Dance: Tango

Song: Hollywood

Sammi: The red carpet theme is so perfect for this song….wow. The two of them KILLED it with this tango and the end with Gleb presenting Shangela with the Oscar made it that much better.

Len: It was so full of content and their best dance this season.

Michael: He is grateful to be a part of this.

Derek: BEST DANCE!

Bruno: Everyone is going gaga over this!

Carrie Ann: Best dance and this is what it takes to win!

Scores: 9-9-9-9-9=45/50

Celebrity: Trevor Donovan

Claim to Fame: Hallmark star

Pro: Emma Slater

Dance: Foxtrot

Song: Come Fly With Me

Sammi: He is more confident this week and seems to be really improving. He takes what Emma and the judges say to heart and makes sure to really listen to their critique, therefore becoming a better dancer.

Michael: It was charming and old school Hollywood.

Derek: He loved his leading man vibe, but gives him some pointers on where to improve.

Bruno: That was his smoothest dance….and his best.

Carrie Ann: She loves him for this dance and agrees that this is his best dance.

Len: it was a bit skippy, but he enjoyed it.

Scores: 9-8-8-8-9=42/50

Celebrity: Gabby Windey

Claim to Fame: Bachelorette star

Pro: Val Chmerkovskiy

Dance: Rumba

Song: Home

Sammi: That was gorgeous and moving….she is really a contender in this competition and just proved that she isn’t going anywhere.

Derek: She is a sensational dancer.

Bruno: It was mesmerizing.

Carrie Ann: It was a job well done.

Len: She is not going home.

Michael: That was the sexiest version he has seen of a dance to his song.

Scores: 9-9-9-9-10=46/50

Celebrity: Vinny Guadagnino

Claim to Fame: Jersey Shore star

Pro: Koko Iwasaki

Dance: Cha cha cha

Song: Save The Last Dance for Me

Sammi: He seemed very nervous, but it is obvious that this means the world to him. The most important thing is that he is willing to try and put his all into it….and as an aside, his mom is so cute and I love how much he loves her.

Bruno: He made him smile throughout the entire dance.

Carrie Ann: He brings so much joy to the ballroom.

Len: He loves that there is more content, but it was still a mess.

Michael: The people like him.

Derek: He is the people’s champion.

Scores: 7-7-8-7-7=36/50

Celebrity: Jordin Sparks

Claim to Fame: American Idol winner

Pro: Brandon Armstrong

Dance: Foxtrot

Song: You Make Me Feel So Young

Sammi: She is another one is always improving. Every week, I have said that she has had her best dance, but the next week she goes and does even better.

Carrie Ann: It was beautiful.

Len: He loved the musicality.

Michael: It was effortless.

Derek: She had the performance in the bag.

Bruno: She is a natural and beautiful.

Scores: 9-8-9-8-9=43/50

Michael performs while Derek and his fiancee Hayley Ebert dance….it is such an incredible performance….and I loved every moment.

Celebrity: Charli D’Amelio

Claim to Fame: TikTok star

Pro: Mark Ballas

Dance: Foxtrot

Song: Fever

Sammi: That dance was so elegant and perfect…there is nothing else to say.

Len: He loved the swing and sway.

Michael: It is effortless and mesmerizing.

Derek: It was the best quality foxtrot he has seen on the show.

Bruno: He is in dance ecstasy.

Carrie Ann: She is so proud of her.

Scores: PERFECT SCORE!

Celebrity: Heidi D’Amelio

Claim to Fame: Reality star

Pro: Artem Chigvintsev

Dance: Samba

Song: It Had Better Be Tonight

Sammi: She seems more relaxed and as if she is having fun tonight. It is nice to see her show her personality a bit more.

Michael: It was awesome.

Derek: It was a samba content feast.

Bruno: She has more precision than a Rolex watch.

Carrie Ann: It had a lot of beautiful content.

Len: He will show his bum in the supermarket if she is in the bottom two.

Scores: 9-9-10-9-9=46/50

Celebrity: Wayne Brady

Claim to Fame: Actor and Host

Pro: Witney Carson

Dance: Quickstep

Song: I Get a Kick Out of You

Sammi: For someone who had no time to practice, he seems to be doing really well. It is obvious he still doesn’t feel well, but he is certainly giving it his all.

Derek: It was hoppy, but impressive for someone with limited practice time.

Bruno: His performance is like vintage champagne.

Carrie Ann: There were some mistakes and they need to sync up better.

Len: He thinks they really pulled it off.

Michael: It was amazing.

Scores: 8-9-10-8-9=44/50

Celebrity: Jessie James Decker

Claim to Fame: Country star

Pro: Alan Bersten

Dance: Salsa

Song: Come Dance With Me

Sammi: She really seemed to be having fun tonight and

Bruno: It was a job well done.

Carrie Ann: It was a bit bouncy and athletic.

Len: He liked that she enjoyed herself.

Michael: He liked her personality.

Derek: He enjoyed it.

Scores: 8-8-9-8-8=41/50

Celebrity: Daniel Durant

Claim to Fame: CODA star

Pro: Britt Stewart

Dance: Foxtrot

Song: Feeling Good

Sammi: What a way to end the night….wow! He really nailed this dance and made it his own. Charli has some competition for best foxtrot of the night.

Carrie Ann: What a way to end such a special night.

Len: There was plenty of expression.

Michael: He has a man crush.

Derek: It was fantastic.

Bruno: He loved it!

Scores: 9-8-9-8-9=43/50

Bottom Two: Jessie and Alan and Trevor and Emma

Eliminated: Jessie and Alan