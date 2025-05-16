Call Me Kat to Pause Production After Leslie Jordan’s Death

Fox and Warner Bros. Television have announced that they will pause production on Call Me Kat following the death of show star Leslie Jordan. The Emmy Award winning actor died earlier today in a tragic car accident. Both Fox and WBTV have released statements to the media:

“We are shocked and devastated by today’s tragic passing of Leslie Jordan,” the Fox statement reads. “Leslie was far more than an Emmy Award-winning comedic talent with whom we’ve laughed alongside for all these years. He was the kindest person you could ever imagine who simply lit up a room and brought pure joy and huge smiles to millions of people around the world. The truest of Southern Gentlemen, Leslie carried an infectious exuberance, indelible sense of humor and, throughout, gifted us with countless fond memories that will last forever. As we grieve this sad news, we also wish to extend our most profound sympathies to Leslie’s family, friends and fans, whom he held so dear.”

WBTV’s statement reads, ““Warner Bros. Television is devastated about the tragic and sudden loss of our dear friend Leslie Jordan. Leslie was an extraordinary person and talent. He brought joy to fans across the globe. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and fans at this time.”

Story developing….