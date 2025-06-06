CBS Cancels SWAT After Six Seasons

CBS has cancelled SWAT after six seasons, TVGrapevine has learned. The popular series starred Shemar Moore and Alex Russell.

“For six seasons, the amazing talents of the SWAT cast led by Shemar Moore, the writers, producers and crew guided by executive producers Shawn Ryan, Andy Dettman and Aaron Rahsaan Thomas brought us compelling, action packed episodes that also addressed important social issues and contributed to the success of our primetime line up,” said CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach in a statement. “We sincerely thank them for their incredible work and passion and also thank our dedicated fans who tuned in every week.”

The cancellation was not due to ratings, but rather economic reasons.

