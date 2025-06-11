Big Brother 25 Live Feeds: Week 2 Begins
WARNING: THESE LIVE FEED RECAPS CONTAIN POTENTIAL SPOILERS FOR BIG BROTHER 25. READ AT YOUR OWN RISK.
Thursday-Post Show:
- HOH is played off screen. Hisam won!
- Jared went to the Nether Region.
- Izzy moved to the Comic room.
- Cirie wants Cameron to be backdoored this week.
- Reilly and Cameron are the targets this week.
- Hisam and Felicia think that Hisam winning HOH can help them get more people on their side.
- Cameron thinks he is safe this week.
- Izzy vents to Red about Cameron.
- Blue, Matt, Cameron, Reilly and Jag hope that America and Cory are this week’s targets.
- Matt and Reilly hope things go their way and think things would have been better if Jared won HOH.
Friday:
- Hisam and Felicia agree that if Reilly and Cameron go on the block it will be a win-win situation no matter what.
- Jag and Reilly wonder what to say to Hisam when they are questioned about who to target. Reilly knows she is a target, while Jag worries about upsetting Hisam.
- Jared pops up on the memory cam to tell everyone he isn’t allowed to sleep and isn’t sure when he will return.
- Cory and Hisam talk about nominations and it is clear that Reilly is a target no matter what happens.
- Hisam is worried about Cameron and thinks he will protect Reilly. There is a test in place to prove this theory, but Cameron seems to be on board with the plan.
- Blue and Jag make it clear that they are Team Hisam.
- Cory tells Reilly to protect herself.
- America makes it clear that she would have targeted Cameron if she won HOH, earning her brownie points with the current HOH.
- Matt makes it clear to Hisam he feels left out in the house especially since things are being said about him that aren’t even true.
- Matt tells Reilly about his conversation with Hisam and that she has to win POV.She is upset with this turn of events.
- Jared is back and Jag is in the Nether Region?
