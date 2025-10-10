All-New FOX Special TMZ INVESTIGATES: TIGER KING Airs Tonight

Watch executive producer Harvey Levin sit down with some of the story’s notorious key players, as they explore outstanding questions about whether or not Joe Exotic is guilty, and get an inside look into Carole Baskin’s husband’s disappearance and the current status of the new investigation.

Exclusive Interviews include:

DOC ANTLE Myrtle Beach Safari Owner JAMES GARRETSON Former Joe Exotic Associate JEFF & LAUREN LOWE G.W. Zoo Owners JOSEPH FRITZ Don Lewis’ Lawyer ANNE MCQUEEN Don Lewis’ Office Manager MATT WRABLIK & JT BARNETT TV Pilot Producers NANCY GRACE Host of “Crime Stories with Nancy Grace” on SiriusXM and FOX Nation SHERIFF CHAD CHRONISTER Hillsborough County Sheriff BRITTANY PEET PETA Lawyer EVAN ANTON “Evan Goes Wild” on Animal Planet

…and more.