ACM to Honor Keith Urban

Today, the Academy of Country Music (ACM), Prime Video, and Dick Clark Productions (DCP) revealed Country superstar, Keith Urban, will be honored with the coveted ACM Triple Crown Award and honored with numerous performances of his songs by fellow artists at the Academy of Country Music Awards Presented by Carnival Cruise Line. Hosted by 16-time ACM Award-winning entertainment icon Reba McEntire, the 60th ACM Awards will stream live exclusively for a global audience across 240+ countries and territories on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT / 5 p.m. PT from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, the world headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys.

The monumental show will feature performances honoring ACM Triple Crown Award recipient Keith Urban, with must-see performances of his chart-topping hits by Chris Stapleton, Megan Moroney, and Brothers Osborne. The ACM Triple Crown Award is a special recognition presented by the Academy of Country Music to artists who have won three distinct, prestigious awards, including New Artist of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Entertainer of the Year. Urban achieved this honor by winning Top New Male Vocalist in 2001, Male Vocalist of the Year in 2005 and 2006, and Entertainer of the Year in 2019, and he is the first artist to receive this honor on the ACM Awards since Carrie Underwood in 2010 at the 45th ACM Awards.

As previously announced, the milestone show will feature performances you won’t want to miss, including:

The celebration of 60 years of the ACM Awards will feature an opening with 12 minutes straight of music highlighting ACM Songs of the Year from six decades in an all-star performance that brings together Clint Black , Dan + Shay , LeAnn Rimes , Reba McEntire , Sugarland, and Wynonna Judd .

, , , , and . Powerhouse duets, including a collaborative performance between Backstreet Boys and Rascal Flatts ; a standout performance from Jelly Roll and Shaboozey ; and Brooks & Dunn will take the stage with Cody Johnson .

and ; a standout performance from and ; and will take the stage with . Performances from Alan Jackson, Blake Shelton, Eric Church, Kelsea Ballerini,Lainey Wilson, and Miranda Lambert, as well as New Artist of the Year winners Ella Langley and Zach Top.

This Emmy-nominated, star-powered experience will feature unprecedented performances, exclusive collaborations, and unexpected moments from the biggest Country Music stars of the past, present, and future, all while celebrating the genre’s most iconic and emerging talent. A limited number of tickets to the landmark 60th ACM Awards are available for purchase on SeatGeek, offering fans exclusive entry into a nonstop celebration packed with performances by their favorite country stars and seats closer to the action than ever.

Established in 1966, the Academy of Country Music Awards is the longest-running Country Music awards show and made history in 2022 as the first major awards ceremony to exclusively livestream, in collaboration with Prime Video. The 60th Academy of Country Music Awards is produced by Dick Clark Productions (DCP). Raj Kapoor is executive producer and showrunner, with Patrick Menton as co-executive producer. Damon Whiteside serves as executive producer for the Academy of Country Music, and Jay Penske and Barry Adelman serve as executive producers for DCP. John Saade will also continue to serve as consulting producer for Amazon MGM Studios.

Follow the Academy of Country Music on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok, join the conversation with #ACMawards, and sign up for the FREE ACM A-List for the latest news and updates in your email inbox. Be sure to check-out the Explore Page where customers can “Watch, Listen, and Shop” the ACM Awards.

Carnival Cruise Line is the Presenting Sponsor of the Academy of Country Music Awards.

Mountain Valley Spring Water is the Official Water of the Academy of Country Music Awards. Boot Barn is the Official Western Retailer of the Academy of Country Music Awards. Realtor.com is the presenting sponsor of the ACM Single of the Year Award for the 60th ACM Awards.

The Academy of Country Music would like to thank its partners Albertsons Companies, Alto, Amazon Music, American Airlines, Ashley, Baylor Scott & White, Carhartt, Charlie 1 Horse, Choctaw Casinos & Resorts, Coors Light, The Duckhorn Portfolio, North Texas Ford Dealers, Frisco Economic Development Corporation, Fritos, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Jayco RV, Korbel California Champagne, Licor 43, Lucas Oil, Montana Silversmiths, Resistol, SeatGeek, Visit Frisco, Western Son Vodka and Wrangler.

About the Academy of Country Music:

Founded in Southern California in 1964 as a regional trade organization, the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) has grown in the 60 years since into a leading association for the Country Music industry. Headquartered in Nashville, TN and boasting record-high membership of more than 5,000 worldwide, the Academy serves as a powerhouse advocate for Country fans, artists, and all facets of the business, as well as a supporter of philanthropic work through charitable partner ACM LIFTING LIVES, dedicated to improving lives through the power of music and providing aid in times of need, with a focus on health initiatives. 2025 is a landmark year for the Academy with the 60th ACM Awards, hosted by entertainment icon Reba McEntire, returning to the world headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Texas for a third consecutive year and streaming live for a global audience on Prime Video. The Academy also remains relentlessly committed to creating a more inclusive environment for underrepresented groups in Country Music, from the boardroom to the stage, and proudly presents ACM Level Up, a two-year professional development and enrichment curriculum for rising leaders, among other initiatives. For more information, visit ACMcountry.com or ACMLiftingLives.org.

About Dick Clark Productions:

Dick Clark Productions (DCP) is the world’s largest producer and proprietor of televised live event entertainment programming including the “Academy of Country Music Awards,” “American Music Awards,” “Billboard Music Awards,” “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest,” “Golden Globes,” “So You Think You Can Dance,” from 19 Entertainment and DCP, and “Streamy Awards.” Dick Clark Productions owns one of the world’s most extensive and unique entertainment archive libraries with more than 60 years of award-winning shows, historic specials, performances, and legendary programming. Dick Clark Productions is owned by Penske Media Corporation, in a subsidiary joint venture between Penske Media and Eldridge. Dick Clark Productions is a Penske Media company. For more information, please visit DickClark.com.

About Prime Video:

Prime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast collection of premium programming in one app available across thousands of devices. On Prime Video, customers can customize their viewing experience and find their favorite movies, series, documentaries, and live sports – including Amazon MGM Studios-produced series and movies Red One, Road House, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Fallout, Reacher, The Boys, Cross, and The Idea of You; licensed fan favorites; Prime member exclusive access to coverage of live sports including Thursday NightFootball, WNBA, and NWSL, and acclaimed sports documentaries including Bye Bye Barry and Kelce; and programming from partners such as Apple TV+, Max, Crunchyroll and MGM+ via Prime Video add-on subscriptions, as well as more than 500 free ad-supported (FAST) Channels. Prime members in the U.S. can share a variety of benefits, including Prime Video, by using Amazon Household. Prime Video is one benefit among many that provides savings, convenience, and entertainment as part of the Prime membership. All customers, regardless of whether they have a Prime membership or not, can rent or buy titles via the Prime Video Store, and can enjoy even more content for free with ads. Customers can also go behind the scenes of their favorite movies and series with exclusive X-Ray access. For more info visit www.amazon.com/primevideo.

ABOUT CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE

Carnival Cruise Line, part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), is the first cruise line to sail over 100 million guests and is proud to be known as America’s Cruise Line, for carrying more Americans and serving more U.S. homeports than any other. Since its founding in 1972, Carnival has continually revolutionized the cruise industry and popularized the cruise vacation as an affordable and fun travel option. Carnival operates from 13 U.S. and two Australian homeports, as well as seasonally from Europe and employs more than 50,000 team members representing 120 nationalities.

Carnival’s fleet of 29 ships reflects an exciting period of growth that continues with the addition of five ships through 2033: a fourth and fifth Excel class ship scheduled for 2027 and 2028 respectively; followed by three additional new ships from an innovative new class currently under development. Carnival’s next new guest offering will be the all-new exclusive destination, Celebration Key, set to debut on Grand Bahama this summer.

###