The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for 2/4/2025

-These flashbacks of PK and Dorit’s love story (and it falling apart) is making me cry….and baby Jagger!

-Kyle chasing her dog while she is giving him a bath was hysterical. I thought Storm was going to jump in the pool.

-I love how Kathy has a glam squad to help her get ready in the morning while she makes calls and cuddles in her blankets.

-Sutton invites Garcelle and Kyle to go to Augusta with her to meet her mom. She says it is a personal visit and wants only them with her….and warns them not to treat her mom with kid gloves.

-My heart is breaking for Dorit as she tells Boz how PK was so heartless when she told him about Jagger’s divorce comment. She is worried about what will happen when he returns from London and if the divorce will really happen.

-Boz and her boyfriend are cute together, but they seem to be on different pages when it comes to the future.

-Mauricio and Kyle going to the shooting range together is adorable in a weird way. It seems like they can get along even though things are awkward now.

-The fact that Mauricio is living on canned soups makes him seem like a college dude. I know not everyone cooks, but has he not heard of Uber Eats or TV dinners? Or he can hire a chef? He can certainly afford it.

-Kyle talking about grieving her relationship with Mauricio and how weird it is for her is something so many people can relate to after leaving a relationship.

-Garcelle jokes that she thought they were flying private, but they are taking a red eye commercial flight. No word on if it was coach or first class.

-Kyle and Garcelle are so excited to be in Augusta….I love it!

-Sutton’s mom Reba and her ‘friend’ Jim meet the ladies. Garcelle gives Reba a gift, which Reba doesn’t seem to like, making things awkward. Garcelle fees like she didn’t appreciate the gift she worked hard to pick out.

-Reba has a house behind the one the ladies are staying in.

-Reba saying Sutton’s son James is weird upsets Sutton. Garcelle tries to lighten the mood by saying she has a weird kid, but the mood has soured because Sutton didn’t like the comment.

-Going to a dinner party at Kathy Hilton’s house is now on my bucket list. She puts so much thought and effort into everything and they seem so comfortable.

-Dorit, Boz and Erika go to Kathy’s and are sad they were not invited to Augusta.

-Garcelle tells Sutton that Erika was upset about not being invited, but Sutton explains that it would have been too much.

-Kathy talks about being part Chinese 2000 BC, which no one understands. Boz lightens the mood by toasting to Kathy and saying they don’t need Augusta.

-Garcelle tells Sutton she thinks she is very similar to Reba, which leads to Sutton talking about how she never felt good enough for her mom. She recalls how she acted at the store opening and how it broke her heart.

-Garcelle wants to talk to Reba and tell her about how wonderful Sutton is, but Kyle and Sutton think this will only end in disaster.

-Boz wants Kathy to tell her more about Kyle because she thinks she is cold. Kathy says she treads lightly to make her feel comfortable and loved.

-Dorit opens up more about PK and how he isn’t the greatest father to their kids.

-Dorit also talks about an email she got from PK regarding finances, custody and lawyers….and a threat of divorce.

-Oh, Dorit….you aren’t the token idiot wife. Do not degrade yourself like this, girl.

-Ah, so PK is pulling this stunt so they don’t have to split things down the middle/so he doesn’t have to pay spousal support for life. They were only married nine and a half years, and the split/spousal support comes into play after ten years.

-Erika gives Dorit advice on what to do to protect herself.

-More next week, stay tuned.