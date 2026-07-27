CBS Announces Fall 2026 Schedule
CBS Announces Fall 2026 Schedule
Today, CBS revealed its fall primetime premiere dates for the 2026-2027 season. The official “CBS PREMIERE WEEK” kicks off on Sunday, Oct. 4.
CBS’ Premieres Schedule follows:
- All times are ET/PT unless noted.
- All programs are available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
- Bold program titles denote season premieres, finales or specials.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 13
7:00-7:30 PM, ET NFL ON CBS doubleheader
7:30-8:30 PM, ET 60 MINUTES (59th season premiere)
(7:00-8:00 PM, PT) *Regular 7:00-8:00 PM timeslot begins Sunday, Sept. 20.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 23
8:00-10:00 PM SURVIVOR (51st season premiere)
*Regular 8:00-9:30 PM timeslot begins Wednesday, Sept. 30.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 27
7:00-7:30 PM, ET NFL ON CBS doubleheader
7:30-9:30 PM, ET 2026 VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS (VMAs), live from Los Angeles
4:30-6:30 PM, PT *Two-hour CBS broadcast to simulcast on MTV
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 30
9:30-11:00 PM THE AMAZING RACE (39th season premiere)
THURSDAY, OCT. 1
8:00-9:30 PM BIG BROTHER (28th season finale)
9:30-11:00 PM THE AMAZING RACE
*One-time only – second episode airs
“CBS PREMIERE WEEK”
SUNDAY, OCT. 4
7:00-7:30 PM, ET NFL ON CBS doubleheader
7:30-8:30 PM, ET 60 MINUTES
(7:00-8:00 PM, PT)
8:30-9:30 PM, ET MARSHALS (second season premiere)
(8:00-9:00 PM, PT) *Regular 8:00-9:00 PM timeslot begins Sunday, Oct. 11.
9:30-10:30 PM, ET TRACKER (fourth season premiere)
(9:00-10:00 PM, PT) *Regular 9:00-10:00 PM timeslot begins Sunday, Oct. 11.
MONDAY, OCT. 5
8:00-9:00 PM FBI (ninth season premiere)
9:00-10:00 PM CIA (second season premiere)
10:00-11:00 PM HARLAN COBEN’S FINAL TWIST (second season premiere)
TUESDAY, OCT. 6
8:00-9:00 PM NCIS (24th season premiere)
9:00-10:00 PM NCIS: NEW YORK (series premiere)
10:00-11:00 PM NCIS: ORIGINS (third season premiere)
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 7
8:00-9:30 PM SURVIVOR (regular time period)
9:30-11:00 PM THE AMAZING RACE (regular time period)
THURSDAY, OCT. 8
8:00-8:30 PM GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE (third season premiere of television’s #1 comedy)
8:30-9:00 PM ETERNALLY YOURS (series premiere)
9:00-10:00 PM ELSBETH (fourth season premiere)
10:00-11:00 PM CUPERTINO (series premiere)
FRIDAY, OCT. 9
8:00-9:00 PM SHERIFF COUNTRY (second season premiere)
9:00-10:00 PM FIRE COUNTRY (fifth season premiere)
10:00-11:00 PM BOSTON BLUE (second season premiere)
SATURDAY, OCT. 10
10:00-11:00 PM 48 HOURS (39th season premiere)
SUNDAY, OCT. 11
7:00-8:00 PM, ET/PT 60 MINUTES (regular time period)
8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT MARSHALS (regular time period)
9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT TRACKER (regular time period)
THURSDAY, OCT. 29
9:00-10:00 PM GHOSTS (Halloween two-episode special)
*One-time only
THURSDAY, DEC. 10
9:00-10:00 PM GHOSTS (GHOSTSMAS two-episode special)
*One-time only
Returning series MATLOCK, GHOSTS and new series EINSTEIN are currently planned for the second half of the 2026-2027 broadcast season.