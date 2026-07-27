America’s Got Talent Announces Guest Judges

America's Got Talent Recap for 6/9/2026

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“America’s Got Talent” was created by Simon Cowell and is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Simon Cowell, Sam Donnelly and Natasha Brugler are the executive producers.

Since campaign kickoff, Season 21 has earned 1.8 billion video views across AGT social accounts and YouTube, highlighting its continued digital dominance.

“America’s Got Talent” Season 21 has reached over 36 million total viewers across platforms this season to-date.

The returning 23 acts will feature an exciting mix of talent including powerhouse singers, dynamic dance groups, standout comedians and unforgettable variety acts full of unexpected surprises. Alongside their celebrity guest judge, each judge will work closely with their chosen acts, offering invaluable feedback and guidance as they prepare for one additional performance and their last opportunity to earn a spot in the live shows.

Star-studded guest judges include Spice Girls icon Emma Bunton reuniting with Mel B, Golden Globe and Emmy-nominated comedianNikki Glaser joining Howie Mandel, social media sensation Lele Pons and Latin Grammy-winning superstar Sebastián Yatra teaming up with Sofía Vergara, and global pop starNormani alongside Grammy Award-winning songwriter and producer Poo Bear joining Simon Cowell.

at 8 p.m. ET

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. – July 27, 2026 – For the first time in “ America’s Got Talent ” history, celebrity guest judges will join the panel as part of the all-new Judges’ Callbacks round, marking one of the biggest format changes the series has ever introduced.

Emma Bunton, Nikki Glaser, Sebastián Yatra, Lele Pons, Normani and Poo Bear Help Contestants Compete for Remaining Live Show Spots

CELEBRITY GUEST JUDGES JOIN THE FIRST-EVER ‘AMERICA’S GOT TALENT’ JUDGES’ CALLBACKS ROUND

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