The Masked Singer Recap for 3/15/2023

-The Sesame Street gang rapping with the judges and Nick Cannon is sending me……I don’t know the last time I laughed so hard.

-Jennifer Nettles is a guest judge tonight!

–Squirrel: One of the clues is a wedding dress. She sings Just The Two of Us and it is such a beautiful performance. Her voice sounds so familiar, but I cannot place it……and it is driving me crazy.

The clue is given by Elmo Damar Hamlin and his brother Damir. Damar is there to do something special with his brother. The clue itself is a football with Dr. Ken’s picture on it. They worked together on a project or two.

Guesses include Kate Hudson, Malin Ackerman, Anne Hathaway

-The Fairy: She was a nepo kid with a famous dad. She grew up with a lot of famous people but went to college and pursued an ordinary life before heading back to Hollywood.

She sings You’re No Good and has a sweet voice. My guess is Teddi Mellencamp because of the famous dad clue and I know she pursued acting (as mentioned on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) before living an ordinary life for a bit.

Cookie Monster presents the clue, which is a plate with Endless Love written on it.

Guesses include Tracee Ellis Ross, Angelina Jolie, Rashida Jones

–The Jackalope: She likes entertaining audiences of all ages, grew up singing and dancing to grow her audience and is involved in influencing.

Her rendition of Whenever, Wherever and sounds every bit as good as Shakira.

The clue is presented by The Count, who has a sign called 30 under 30.

Guesses include Lele Pons, Camila Cabello, Jenna Ortega

Squirrel is eliminated and she is none other than………MALIN ACKERMAN!!

The Fairy and Jackalope sing Top of The World and……….I have no clue which one is going to win. Both are so good!

The Jackalope is the next one eliminated and she is the one and only…..LELE PONS!

More next week, stay tuned!