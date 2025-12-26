31 Days of Sammi’s Favorite Things: The Sash Bag

For day 26 of 31 Days of Sammi’s Favorite Things, Sash Bag has once again proven to be one of the best of the best! This bag not only has adjustable straps but a cute design and lots of pockets to carry all the essentials! Check out more details below!

The Sash Bag

Product Showcase

When was the last time you collected 10 of something? That’s what happens when women discover the Sash Bag. It’s more than just a 10-pocket patented, ergonomic design that feels like you’re wearing nothing at all. Sash Bag is a life-changer for those who want their style with a whole lot of function!

Everything you need is at your fingertips and easily accessible, while you stay hands free. Adjust the strap, pop it on, then drop items in and out of the front open pockets to access items without shoulders, neck or arms being weighed down or tied up by a cumbersome or unwieldy bag. Secure other items in a variety of perfectly sized and posited inner pockets.

The Sash Bag comes in a variety of styles and colors, including the new Half Sash that was just launched and has been selling out fast. Offered in leather, faux leather, and cloth, this crossbody bag is the perfect companion on daily errands or epic adventures. For every moment, and every person, the Sash Bag lets you carry everything you need and nothing you don’t.

Website URL: www.thesashbag.com