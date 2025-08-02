ABC Announces 2024 Schedule
TCA Announces Show News for ABC

TVGrapevine just learned that ABC and Disney+ made several show announcements, as per the TCA press conferences, which are being held this week.

 

What we know:

Abbott Elementary is returning for season 4

Jessica Capshaw will make an appearance on season 20 of Grey’s Anatomy

Goosebumps will return to Disney + for a second season

The Golden Bachelorette will air this fall

Jeopardy Masters is returning for season  2

Celebrity Family Feud will return for a tenth season

The Emmys will air September 15th

More news soon…

 

