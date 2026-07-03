Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Married

It’s a love story and baby, they said yes! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially a married couple!

TMZ reported the news first, as well as a sign announcing the big news.

After weeks of speculation, the couple made it official in a beautiful ceremony at Madison Square Garden.

NYC had extra security in place for the event, with the NYPD putting in overtime to ensure the couple and guests were safe.

Guests included Travis’s parents Ed and Donna, his brother Jason and his wife Kylie, Taylor’s parents Scott and Andrea, her brother Austin, Ed Sheeran, Erin Andrews, Graham Norton, George and Claire Kittle and Andy Reid, as well as many other celebrities and friends, with the guest count rumored to be over one thousand people.

Lena Dunham, Jack Antonoff, Selena Gomez, Greg Olsen and many others were also seen at the rehearsal dinner at Madison Square Garden the night before the nuptials.

Prior to the wedding, the couple donated 26 million dollars to various charities, including food banks, children’s hospitals and animal welfare organizations throughout the country,

As for her something blue, TMZ is reporting that it is the Empire State Building.

Statement as per Reuters:

“The bride and groom’s wedding ceremony looks have been created by Christian Dior Haute Couture. They are designed by Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women’s, Men’s and Haute Couture Collections, in close collaboration with the Bride and Groom. This is the designer’s first couture wedding dress for a world-renowned celebrity. Their shoes were custom made by Christian Louboutin and the bride wore Cartier jewelry,” says the statement.

“Taylor & Travis did not have bridesmaids or groomsmen. Instead, her brother Austin Swift served as Taylor’s Man of Honor and Jason Kelce was Travis’ Best Man. The ceremony joined both families together and was officiated by friend Adam Sandler.””

Congratulations to the happy couple!

More details forthcoming….