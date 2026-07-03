Nick Viall and Natalie Joy Welcome Twin Girls

Babies make five! Former Bachelor Nation star Nick Viall and his wife Natalie Joy welcomed twin daughters Dove Tomlin and Iris Parker, TVGrapevine has learned. They join big sister River Rose, who was born in 2024.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NATALIE JOY VIALL (@nnataliejjoy)

The couple, who have been open about their fertility struggles, revealed that the babies were born on June 30th.

Congratulations to the family!