Sammi’s Favorite Things: DIH Concepts

Need some fun holiday gift ideas? Check out DIH Concepts, which is a cute accessory brand that has something for everyone in beautiful styles.

More info:

Clear Convertible Makeup & Toiletry Bag

A pretty, practical gift for someone who loves beauty and travel. Its clear design makes essentials easy to see, while its structured shape keeps everything together at the vanity or on the go. Available in beige, pink, red, lavender, and black, with optional personalization for an extra-special touch.

https://dihconcepts.com/ products/clear-convertible- makeup-toiletry-bag

Wristlet Case

A compact case for the little things that tend to disappear inside a handbag—lipstick, cards, keys, hair ties, and other everyday essentials. Measuring 5.5” W × 5.5” H × 2” D, it features a detachable wristlet strap and can be carried on its own or tucked into a larger bag. A thoughtful gift for someone who likes to keep her favorites close.

https://dihconcepts.com/ products/dih-concepts- wristlet-mini-case-pouch

Moonlight Luxe Mix & Match Bundle

Decorative lip charm holders that clip onto a bag and keep a favorite lipstick or lip balm within reach. Customers can mix and match styles with pink, pearl-inspired, and metallic details to create a personal combination or divide them into smaller gifts. A fun stocking-stuffer idea for beauty lovers. Lip products are not included.

https://dihconcepts.com/ products/moonlight-luxe-mix- match-bundle

Lilac Dream Bow Keychain | Heart & Butterfly Bag Charm

A playful lilac accessory with bow, heart, and butterfly details to dress up keys, a handbag, or a pouch. It makes a sweet small gift and pairs beautifully with our lavender Wristlet Case. The case is sold separately.

https://dihconcepts.com/ products/lilac-dream-bow- keychain-heart-butterfly-bag- charm

About DIH Concepts®

Founded by Sabeen, a mom of three boys, DIH Concepts brings together practical organization and feminine style through makeup and travel bags, personalized cases, and accessories designed for real life.

Credit: Jules Lavallee for the connection!