SAG Awards 2024 Winners

– Tonight, thepresented its coveted Actor® statuettes for the outstanding motion picture and television performances of 2023* at the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, held Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024 at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall. The ceremony, produced by Silent House Productions in partnership with SAG-AFTRA, streamed live globally on Netflix.

Honored with individual awards were Cillian Murphy, Lily Gladstone, Robert Downey Jr. and Da’Vine Joy Randolphfor performances in motion pictures, and Steven Yeun, Ali Wong, Pedro Pascal, Elizabeth Debicki, Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri for performances in television. The Actor® for a motion picture cast performance this year went to “OPPENHEIMER” and the Actors® for television drama and comedy ensemble performances went to “SUCCESSION” and “THE BEAR.” The Screen Actors Guild Awards originated awards for motion picture cast and for television drama and comedy ensembles.

The legendary actor, singer, producer, writer, and directorBarbra Streisand was honored with the SAG Life Achievement Award for career achievements and humanitarian accomplishments. The award was presented to her by Jennifer Aniston and Bradley Cooper.

Earlier in the day, the honorees for outstanding action performances were revealed during the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Official Pre-Show by SAG Awards Ambassador Taylor Zakhar Perez and pre-show host Elaine Welteroth. The stunt ensemble from “MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – DEAD RECKONING PART ONE” was honored for motion picture and the stunt ensemble from “THE LAST OF US” was honored for television.

Nominees chosen by their respective SAG Awards film and television nominating committees were announced on Jan. 10, 2024. The two nominating panels — one for television and one for motion picture — were each composed of 2,500 randomly selected SAG-AFTRA members from across the United States. Final voting opened to 119,000+ SAG-AFTRA members in good standing on Jan. 17 and balloting closed at noon on Friday, Feb. 23. Integrity Voting Systems, the Awards’ official election firm, sealed the results until they were announced live during the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

*SAG Awards Eligibility Period: January 1, 2023 – December 31, 2023

THE 30TH ANNUAL SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS®RECIPIENTS

The Motion Picture Winners are:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

CILLIAN MURPHY / J. Robert Oppenheimer – “OPPENHEIMER”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

LILY GLADSTONE / Mollie Burkhart – “KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

ROBERT DOWNEY JR. / Lewis Strauss – “OPPENHEIMER”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

DA’VINE JOY RANDOLPH / Mary Lamb – “THE HOLDOVERS”

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

OPPENHEIMER

CASEY AFFLECK / Boris Pash

EMILY BLUNT / Kitty Oppenheimer

KENNETH BRANAGH / Niels Bohr

MATT DAMON / Leslie Groves

ROBERT DOWNEY JR. / Lewis Strauss

JOSH HARTNETT / Ernest Lawrence

RAMI MALEK / David Hill

CILLIAN MURPHY / J. Robert Oppenheimer

FLORENCE PUGH / Jean Tatlock

The Television Program Winners are:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

STEVEN YEUN / Danny Cho – “BEEF”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

ALI WONG / Amy Lau – “BEEF”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

PEDRO PASCAL / Joel – “THE LAST OF US”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

ELIZABETH DEBICKI / Princess Diana – “THE CROWN”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

JEREMY ALLEN WHITE / Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto – “THE BEAR”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

AYO EDEBIRI / Sydney Adamu – “THE BEAR”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

SUCCESSION

NICHOLAS BRAUN / Greg Hirsch

JULIANA CANFIELD / Jess Jordan

BRIAN COX / Logan Roy

KIERAN CULKIN / Roman Roy

DAGMARA DOMINCZYK / Karolina Novotney

PETER FRIEDMAN / Frank Vernon

JUSTINE LUPE / Willa

MATTHEW MACFADYEN / Tom Wambsgans

ARIAN MOAYED / Stewy Hosseini

SCOTT NICHOLSON / Colin Stiles

DAVID RASCHE / Karl Muller

ALAN RUCK / Connor Roy

ALEXANDER SKARSGÅRD / Lukas Matsson

J. SMITH-CAMERON / Gerri Kellman

SARAH SNOOK / Shiv Roy

FISHER STEVENS / Hugo Baker

JEREMY STRONG / Kendall Roy

ZOË WINTERS / Kerry Castellabate

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

THE BEAR

LIONEL BOYCE / Marcus

JOSE CERVANTES JR. / Angel

LIZA COLÓN-ZAYAS / Tina

AYO EDEBIRI / Sydney Adamu

ABBY ELLIOTT / Natalie “Sugar” Berzatto

RICHARD ESTERAS / Manny

EDWIN LEE GIBSON / Ebraheim

MOLLY GORDON / Claire

COREY HENDRIX / Sweeps

MATTY MATHESON / Neil Fak

EBON MOSS-BACHRACH / Richard “Richie” Jerimovich

OLIVER PLATT / Jimmy “Cicero” Kalinowski

JEREMY ALLEN WHITE / Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto

The Stunt Ensemble Winners are:

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – DEAD RECKONING PART ONE