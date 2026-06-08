Ruby & Sasha Release New Single

Brooklyn-based indie singer-songwriter duo Ruby & Sasha are carving out a space uniquely their own with the release of their debut single, Outdoor Shower, a deeply reflective and emotionally resonant project that captures the uncertainty, intimacy, and quiet humor of early adulthood. Made up of identical twins born in New York and raised in London, the pair channel a lifelong musical connection into a sound defined by lush harmonies, dreamy melodic instincts, and emotionally precise songwriting. Listen to Outdoor Shower here!

Drawing inspiration from artists like The Staves, Samia, and Waxahatchee, Ruby & Sasha blend indie folk warmth with diaristic honesty, creating a song that feels both intimate and expansive. Their music explores the complicated emotional terrain of growing up, including the disillusionment that comes with adulthood, the frustration of feeling stuck, and the ongoing search for meaning and stability in an increasingly uncertain world.

Having grown up singing in choirs and writing music together from a young age, the sisters developed an almost instinctual musical chemistry that lies at the heart of the project. Their harmonies move with a natural ease, creating a sense of closeness that mirrors the deeply personal nature of the songs themselves. On Outdoor Shower, Ruby & Sasha balance vulnerability with wit, never shying away from difficult emotions while still finding moments of levity and tenderness.

The single paints vivid emotional snapshots of transitional years, exploring the space between who you were and who you are becoming. Whether unpacking feelings of isolation, navigating identity, or confronting the expectations placed on young adults, Ruby & Sasha approach songwriting with striking sincerity and nuance. The result is a track that feels comforting in its honesty, inviting listeners into conversations that are often difficult to articulate.