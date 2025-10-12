Rascal Flatts Lead Singer Performs at “COV-AID” Charity Event

Originally posted on May 5, 2020 @ 8:46 pm
“Rascal Flatts lead singer, Gary LeVox and COV-AID co-founder, Jeremy Greene performed “Broken Road”. The performance was part of a ten hour event charity event. Several other celebrities also participated.
Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather
- NFL legend, Rob Gronkowski
- Top gamer – Ninja
- Grammy Award-winning artist Lil Jon
- American rapper “Waka Flocka Flame”
- NBA hall of famer Shaquille O’Neal
- #2 2020 NFL draft pick Chase Young
- Washington Redskins QB, Dwayne Haskins
- Pro Bowl NFL player, Landon Collins
Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]
Leave a Reply