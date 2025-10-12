Rascal Flatts Lead Singer Performs at “COV-AID” Charity Event

October 11, 2025 Sammi Turano Misc. 0

Originally posted on May 5, 2020 @ 8:46 pm

“Rascal Flatts lead singer, Gary LeVox and COV-AID co-founder, Jeremy Greene performed “Broken Road”. The performance was part of a ten hour event charity event. Several other celebrities also participated.

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather

  • NFL legend, Rob Gronkowski
  • Top gamer – Ninja
  • Grammy Award-winning artist Lil Jon
  • American rapper “Waka Flocka Flame”
  • NBA hall of famer Shaquille O’Neal
  • #2 2020 NFL draft pick Chase Young
  • Washington Redskins QB, Dwayne Haskins
  • Pro Bowl NFL player, Landon Collins
Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

  1. CRITICS’ CHOICE REAL TV AWARD SPONSOR VIZIO SUPPORTS CELEBRITIES’ CHARITABLE EFFORTS
  2. Dr. Douglas S. Harrington, MD Discusses COVID-19
  3. No-Cost COVID-19 Antibody Testing & PULS Cardiac Testing event in Chino Hills
  4. Combate Americas Announces MMA Fight Series
See also  Honorees for Critics Choice Celebration of LGBTQ+ Cinema & Television
About Sammi Turano 7410 Articles
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*