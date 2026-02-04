Nick Viall and Natalie Joy Expecting Twins
Sammi Turano

Babies make five! Bachelor alum Nick Viall and his wife Natalie Joy announced that they are expecting twins, TVGrapevine has learned.

The Viall Files host and his wife are already parents to River Rose, who is two years old.

Nick made the announcement on his podcast today.

 

The couple, who married in 2024, have been open about their fertility struggles and suffered three miscarriages previously.

 

Check out their sweet announcement below!

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall)

Congratulations to the family!

