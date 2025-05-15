Married to Medicine Reunion Preview News

“Reunion Part I” airs Sunday, Oct. 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Host Andy Cohen reflects on some of the season’s biggest moments as the ladies of medicine come together in part one of the explosive three-part “Married to Medicine” reunion. The fireworks start early as Contessa confronts Heavenly before the cameras are even ready. Quad goes to extreme lengths to combat allegations made against her. Heavenly shows a different side of herself, but is it enough for her friends? Things come to a head when Anila and Toya confront one another over rumors about a robbery.

“Reunion Part II” airs Sunday, Oct. 30 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Toya reveals what was really going on with her this season. Quad and Anila point the finger at each other when it comes to who started the rumors about Toya’s affair. The ladies finally confront Heavenly on her behavior, but will she listen? The men arrive to the stage and things get heated when Kiran and Eugene open old wounds.

“Reunion Part III” airs Sunday, Nov. 6 at 10:15 p.m. ET/PT

Kiran and Eugene try to settle the score. Scott surprises everyone, revealing a shocking career move. The women join the stage and Contessa confronts Damon. Eugene tells Quad how he really feels about her innuendos. The ladies get down and dirty as a surprise reprise from Vegas has everyone hot and bothered.