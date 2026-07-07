Kids Baking Championship Recap for 2/24/2025

-This week’s Kids Baking Championship has our final five bakers create terrarium trifle….but, you know, not using the recipe Rachel Green did on Friends.

-It must be decorated with their assigned bug on top.

-Aria has a caterpillar themed trifle with her famous brownies with orange pastry cream and cream cheese buttercream. It will be topped with crumbles and a candied caterpillar.

-Micah is making a ladybug themed trifle with yellow cake, chocolate mousse and blackberry compote trifle.

-Carly is making brownies with pecans whipped cream and blueberry jam for her ant themed trifle. She struggles with her recipe, so Aria talks her through it.

-Arielle is making a chocolate cake, with lemon whipped cream and passionfruit diplomat cream trifle. She also adds espresso powder for extra flavor.

-Piper has the scarab beetle and makes vanilla cake with peanuts, cookies and cream and peanut butter mousse.

-Duff is crawling on the floor dressed as a bug.

-Carly drops her blueberries and has to change her plan. At least she cleaned them up. Aria helps her adjust the jam.

-Aria is happy with the results of her brownies, so she begins her orange pastry cream and cream cheese buttercream. She adds chocolate sprinkles to the gravel to make it look like dirt.

-Piper helps Arielle make Chantilly cream.

-Carly’s brownies are still raw.

-TWIST! They must add a colorful edible flower given to them by Duff and Kardea.

-Piper has the sunflower out of truffles and cookie butter.

-Carly has a poppy flower, which she makes out of molding chocolate.

-Aria has the tulip and uses purple molding chocolate to make it.

-Arielle makes roses out of fondant.

-Aria has trouble getting the colors of the trifle to look the way she wants.

-Carly struggles, so Aria hugs her to calm her down.

-Micah’s cake keeps breaking, but he somehow makes it work.

-Carly struggles to get her ant to look the way she wants, so she kind of stuffs it in….it kind of looks like it’s peeking out.

-Before long, time is up! Duff and Kardea taste each trifle, giving the pros and cons of each.

-Piper and Carly are in the top two, with Piper winning!

-Micah is also safe, leaving Arielle and Aria in the bottom two.

-Aria is eliminated.

-More next week, stay tuned!