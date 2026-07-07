Dionne Warwick Honors Roberta Flack
Originally posted on February 24, 2025 @ 5:55 pm
Dionne Warwick Honors Roberta Flack
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Originally posted on February 24, 2025 @ 5:55 pm
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Losing friends, especially ones that feel more like family as I’m experiencing, hearing of my dear friend – Professor Roberta Flack.
We now say Rest In Peace and receive the loving award the Heavenly Father has for her.
I’ll miss our conversation about the journey through music we would have, as well as the love of the music we have been able to share.
You will be missed, dear friend.
Dionne Warwick
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