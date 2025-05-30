ID Announces Two New Series for 2023

On Monday, January 23, ID will kick off a Monday night block of back-to-back new series premieres with DEATH BY FAME at 9/8c followed by THE PLAYBOY MURDERS at 10/9c that touch on starry-eyed hopefuls whose fairytale dreams devolve into horrific nightmares. The six-part series, DEATH BY FAME, goes behind the scenes to uncover the sinister side of fame and reveal the shocking true stories behind the rise, fall and murder of some of Hollywood’s most promising stars. Then, ID reveals the dark side lurking behind a popular, adult men’s magazine with THE PLAYBOY MURDERS, an anthology series recounting murders and mysteries that intersect with the world of Playboy. This six-part series is hosted and executive produced by former Playboy Bunny Holly Madison, and both series will be available to stream the same day on discovery+.

“Starting this January, ID is moving right into the center of the pop culture conversation by unpacking how fascination with celebrity can quickly twist into an obsession with devastating results,” said Jason Sarlanis, President of Crime and Investigative Content, Linear and Streaming. “With two new gripping series, we’ll explore some of the most shocking crimes in pop culture history. DEATH BY FAME digs into the cases of Hollywood hopefuls whose dreams for bright lights and acclaim is instead met with tragedy and, from executive producer Holly Madison, THE PLAYBOY MURDERS gives first-person insight far beyond the glamour of the magazine into the dark side of the iconic Bunny ears.”

While mythologized as a golden land of opportunity for aspiring stars of all backgrounds, unfortunately, some of the most tragic crimes in entertainment history start and end in Hollywood. In the premiere episode of DEATH BY FAME, “Celebrity Sexpert,” premiering January 23 at 9/8c, ID recounts the heartbreaking death of Drew Carey’s ex-fiancé and renowned Hollywood sex therapist, Dr. Amie Harwick, who was found murdered the day after Valentine’s Day. Police are left to investigate who might be capable of such a deadly act. Additional episodes explore the cold-blooded murder of The Voice sensation and rising star, Christina Grimmie, whose YouTube channel attracted a stalker with sinister motivations; Macedonian model Adea Shabani who arrives in Los Angeles with big dreams then mysteriously goes missing; actor Lloyd Avery II’s overnight success after starring in Boyz N the Hood, and who then goes on the run in a bizarre portrayal of life imitating art; and more.

Then, ID bares it all with THE PLAYBOY MURDERS, revealing tragedies that span decades of the once-iconic brand. In the premiere episode, “Bunny Meets Bachelor,” airing January 23 at 10/9c, after a Playboy party hostess and model is found dead and dismembered in a dumpster, it ignites a tabloid media frenzy. As police investigate her romantic partners, Jasmine Fiore’s husband, a VH1 reality star, heads for the Canadian border. Additional stories featured include Stacy Arthur, the middle-American mom who spent hours on Playboy’s premium 1-900 number, attracting one fan’s fatal obsession; the Playboy Club romance of Carole Gold and husband Charles that puts a Bunny behind bars; former Playboy cyber girl Christina Carlin-Kraft whose promising future is dashed after a night out on the town; and more.

THE PLAYBOY MURDERS is produced by Lion Television US for Investigation Discovery. DEATH BY FAME is produced by Ample Entertainment for Investigation Discovery.