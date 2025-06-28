ABC Announces Three Show Cancellations

ABC announced that Big Sky, The Company You Keep and Alaska Daily have all been cancelled, TVGrapevine has learned. The former ran for three seasons while the latter two shows each lasted for one season.

The alphabet network also ended The Goldbergs and A Million Little Things this year.

More announcements, including the fate of ABC’s remaining shows (The Conners, Not Dead Yet, Home Economics and The Rookie: Feds) and pilots are said to be made this coming Tuesday.

More announcements will be made as they become available.