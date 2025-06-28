ID Announces New Special About The Long Island Serial Killer

Hosted by renowned legal analyst and former felony prosecutor Nancy Grace, the special will feature a panel of true crime experts, including award-winning journalist Mara S. Campo and decorated former police sergeant and private investigator Derrick Levasseur, as they examine the case from every angle, shedding light on the victims and insight into the suspect, Rex Heuermann. Over the course of the special, Grace will discuss the investigation, dive into what the police knew and when they knew it, and most importantly, discuss what’s next for the families of those Heuermann’s suspected of killing, as well as for those that continue to seek justice. Over the course of the one-hour special, they will be joined by Suffolk County law enforcement, local journalists, and community members with connections to the case. ID SPECIAL REPORT: THE LONG ISLAND SERIAL KILLER, premieres this Sunday, August 13 at 8/7c on ID .

An outspoken and tireless advocate for victims’ rights, Grace is one of television’s leading and most respected legal analysts. As a former prosecutor with the an unparalleled record of success, Grace served more than a decade with the Atlanta Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, prosecuting cases involving murder, sexual assault, child molestation and arson. Grace continues to be a sought after voice on television, lending her insights and opinions to some of the most high profile cases of the last three decades.

ID SPECIAL REPORT: THE LONG ISLAND SERIAL KILLER is produced for ID by Law & Crime. Nancy Grace will executive produce along with her producing partner, John Terenzio.