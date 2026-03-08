Matlock Recap for The Greater Good

Matlock on CBS opens with Julian completely floored by Matty’s revelation about her daughter Ellie. She gives it to him with both barrels with Olympia joining in, saying Senior is the actual target.

Needless to say, Julian is not happy that he has to flip on his father on top of this brand new information. Olympia gives him the information about Senior making the decisions while in Sydney, so Julian reluctantly agrees to give them the information they need about who else was with Senior that night.

Matty wants an apology, but Julian is still wary about working with her. He thinks he did nothing wrong and doesn’t want to apologize.

The next day, Matty dresses up for work and tells Edwin that she is planning on acting normally with Julian until she gets her apology.

Julian rants to Olympia about the situation and even takes it out on the kids.

Billy takes the severance package and won’t be returning. Everyone is surprised….and even more surprised when the new guy comes in and knows everything right down to Sarah’s coffee order. He also makes Matty a special cappuccino….leaving her smitten. Sarah thinks he is the barista, but he actually works for them as a floater and made Sarah coffee since she always asked.

Sarah gives the coffee to Julian and says this new bro is going to drive Matty and Olympia crazy. However, they seem to really like him and the knowledge he has about everything. They agree to give him a chance.

Shae is back from….Dallas? Despite not wanting her there, they agree to let her help on a case involving the death of an MS patient named Ray, who was given the wrong meds by his caregiver Louise. Julian is working the other side, defending Ray’s sister Kate….who Shae says is lying.

Olympia and Matty work on figuring out why Kate is lying, with the help of the new guy, Hunter. He says to talk to Doris the cleaning lady. He says Louise opened up to him in the lobby and sent Doris a subpoena and she will be there this afternoon.

Matty and Hunter agree to work together to talk to Doris, who snarks at them. This is where we learn Hunter is a former J Crew model. They question her and she thinks Kate didn’t do anything wrong….only to learn that Kate’s migraine meds had aspirin, which killed Ray. Another tox report is ordered.

Julian tells them Keith and Dixie Carlson were with Senior that night. He still works for Wellbrexa and she is in recovery….and they are divorced. Matty and Matty decide to go to one of Dixie’s recovery meetings.

Hunter continues to drive Sarah crazy…..as Matty drives Julian crazy preparing him for the meeting.

Dixie spots Julian and their cover is blown…..until Matty says she is his sponsor. Julian makes up a story about being passed out in various places, stealing from the homeless and losing his family. She begins to believe him as the meeting begins. The real story is about his law school roommate, who is a cocaine addict.

The case involving Ray’s death continues. Olympia thinks Ray may have been slowly poisoned while Shae hopes the tox report comes through.

Edwin is not happy with the whole Matty/Julian thing, while Julian is also unhappy with it all. Sarah tries to help but gets yelled at by Julian.

Matty and Hunter continue to work on the case, connecting Louise to it….and the balm she used to help with his pain. The ingredients in it had a blood thinner, which was in his system. They all agree to work with her since there was no way she could have known this was dangerous.

Now, they must come up with a plan to help Louise. They have her get on the stand and explain what happened.

Hunter continues to drive Sarah nuts even when he tries to be calmer and even extends an olive branch.

Matty talks to Dixie and they bond over coffee. They call Julian and Dixie apologizes. Julian texts Olympia about Matty cutting him out when Shae stops by to talk about the job and what will happen after the merger. He seems uninterested in listening.

Julian and Olympia talk to the kids about being safe and healthy, using Harry Potter references. Their nanny takes them for ice cream.

Julian and Olympia talk more about the Matty situation, causing them to fight some more. She thinks his involvement may not have killed Ellie directly but could have saved others. He goes to apologize to Matty and sees Alfie, who is NOT at all happy to see him. Somehow, this causes him to break down when he realizes this is very real. This allows him to bond with Matty and genuinely apologize.

Louise is found not guilty.

Hunter is invited to stay and invents a secret handshake.

Julian apologizes to Sarah, who is sad about being left out and replaced by Hunter. She says everything is falling apart, but she will keep it out of work from now on. She talks about being adopted and Julian talks to her about it and says they can bond as well….with their own secret handshake.

Shae and Julian talk about Senior and how he was the only one who gave her a chance.

Olympia and Matty talk about Julian and how Matty always knows what he is up to….flashing back to them talking….and getting information from Shae. They also flash back to Dixie telling Matty about someone named Milton….and LV109, which is code for Las Vegas. and Milton is code for a lab in Massachusetts. It is time to look for the whistleblowers.

