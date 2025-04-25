s w

Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage Recap for TV Money

This week’s episode of Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage opens with Jim and Georgie talking about the roof.

Georgie wants to know how long it has been since it was since it was worked on. Jim says seven or eight years ago, while Audrey argues it was when she was breastfeeding Connor.

Georgie hopes it wasn’t seven or eight years ago, while Jim thinks it was longer than he thought that it was worked on. He says they can fix it, but Audrey doesn’t want him on the roof since he fell off putting up Christmas lights. Jim says the squirrel scared him.

Mandy comes in with her TV money check and wants to go to a spa. Jim thinks it is expensive, but Georgie is proud of her and doesn’t seem to mind.

That night, Jim tells Audrey he is still upset since Mandy is wasting money. Audrey thinks that if Georgie doesn’t mind, they shouldn’t either.

The next day, Jim tries to talk about it with Georgie, who still seems okay with it. Jim thinks she should be using the money for helping out and useful stuff. Ruben wants to know what is going on and teases Georgie about Mandy getting a massage. This causes the guys to bicker and Jim to tell Georgie they will discuss this more later.

That morning, Connor makes Chloe a Pop Tart breakfast in bed. He wants to know where this is going and she says she wanted to talk about it because she needs a place to stay. He says that she hasn’t even met his mom.

She says that she can always stay in the stockroom at work if necessary but being with him would be more fun. He says that is the nicest thing anyone said to him which she finds sad.

He finally agrees to let her stay but says for her to park at the corner, come in through the garage and pretend not to speak English if she sees a blonde woman.

CeeCee is asleep in Mandy’s arms when Georgie comes in to talk about his conversation with Jim. This causes her to storm into the living room and fight with her parents about how they think she doesn’t do anything.

Audrey points out that Jim spoiled her rotten, causing even more fighting. Georgie comes in and tells them that CeeCee is sleeping and to use their indoor voices, only to get dragged into the fight when Jim says he told on him.

Connor gets food for Chloe and pretends it’s for him when Jim asks. He says he is a growing boy and leaves.

Mandy gives Jim rent money and is surprised that he takes it. She complains to Georgie, imitating what she thought Jim would say. He does his own impression of her, which causes her to make fun of him. They argue about the situation, with Georgie saying they should pay their own way. They end up fighting about who works harder, with her storming off.

Meanwhile, Audrey is surprised that Jim took the money, causing them to fight over what he should have done about it.

Chloe and Connor spend the day together making music and watching movies. He goes to shower and seems annoyed when she wants to join him.

Jim gives Georgie the rent money from Mandy, but he doesn’t want to accept it. This causes them to argue about the money, so Jim offers him a raise. Georgie still won’t accept it, so Ruben says he will take the raise. When he realizes the situation he says he needs to marry into this kind of family.

Chloe and Connor get on each other’s nerves and argue. She admits she is homeless and offers to leave but he offers to let her stay. They kiss.

At dinner, Jim says that he and Georgie can go to the hardware store this weekend to fix the shingles. Mandy doesn’t think that Georgie should help if they are paying rent, which causes everyone to argue about who should do and pay for what.

Mandy is reading to CeeCee when Audrey comes in to talk. They end up having a sweet talk about motherhood and Audrey tells her that one day CeeCee will appreciate her the way Mandy appreciates her…causing Mandy to cringe.

Audrey talks to Jim about all she did raising kids, causing them to argue about who worked harder. She says Jim will be taking care of CeeCee during the spa day on his own to see what being with little kids is like. He thinks it will be easy and she says CeeCee wakes up at five so she better get some sleep.

Chloe and Connor play Whip It while Jim tries to feed CeeCee bananas…mashed, pureed and while singing Hey Mister Tally Man, Tally Me Bananas. He asks Georgie for help, but he has to fix the roof.

Jim promises CeeCee whatever she wants if she eats the bananas.

The episodes with more singing with Connor and Chloe.