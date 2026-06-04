FX Acquires The Marriage Plot

LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2026 – FX has ordered “The Marriage Plot,” a limited series adapted from the acclaimed novel by Jeffrey Eugenides (“The Virgin Suicides,” “Middlesex”) for FX and Hulu. FX’s “The Marriage Plot” hails from executive producer and writer Will Arbery (“Succession,” FX’s upcoming “Seven Sisters”) with Hiro Murai (FX’s “Atlanta,” “Widow’s Bay”) on board as a director and executive producer; Sadie Sink (“Stranger Things,” “The Whale”) is attached to star and executive produce.

“The Marriage Plot” follows three recent college graduates caught in an all-consuming love triangle as they reconcile their youthful romantic aspirations with looming adulthood and make life-altering choices about love and identity.

“‘The Marriage Plot’ is a perfect fit for FX: ambitious, character-driven storytelling that offers another great opportunity to partner with exceptional artists,” said Gina Balian, President, FX Entertainment. “We look forward to building on our partnerships with Will and Hiro, both of whom are extraordinary talents who we are proud to work with again.”

Arbery and Murai serve as executive producers along with Steven Prinz and Rachel Jacobs for Borderless Pictures, Michael Costigan and Jason Bateman for Aggregate Films, Eugenides, Sink, and Carver Karaszewski and Claudia Shin for Chum Films, and with Yiyi Huang serving as Producer. The series is produced by A24 and FX Productions.

Will Arbery has become one of the most in-demand writers in town. This is Arbery’s second series order at FX in less than a year, with his original series “Seven Sisters” picked up in December 2025. He first became known for his work in theater with “Heroes of the Fourth Turning,” one of the most lauded plays of 2019 and a Pulitzer Prize Finalist. He went on to become a writer for the HBO hit show “Succession,” earning him a WGA Award for Episodic Drama.

Arbery is represented by CAA, Entertainment 360 and Ziffren Brittenham.

Hiro Murai is an Emmy-nominated filmmaker and director known for his distinctive visual style and acclaimed work across television, film, and music videos. Most recently, he produced and directed the hit Apple horror-comedy series “Widow’s Bay” and is currently developing his theatrical feature directorial debut, the A24 samurai film “Bushido.” He also leads his production company, Chum Films, and has a first-look deal with FX Productions.

Murai is best known for his work on the Emmy-winning series “Atlanta,” the Emmy-nominated “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” and as an executive producer of the award-winning hit “The Bear.” He also directed Childish Gambino’s landmark music video “This Is America,” earning the MTV Video Music Award for Best Direction. Born in Tokyo and based in Los Angeles, Murai is widely regarded as one of the most innovative directors of modern entertainment and culture.

Murai is represented by UTA and Untitled Entertainment.

Sadie Sink has established herself as one of the most accomplished and versatile actors of her generation, building an impressive career across film, television, and theater before the age of 25.

In 2025, Sink received a Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a Play for her performance in “John Proctor Is The Villain,” becoming the second-youngest woman ever nominated in the category. Most recently, she made her West End debut as Juliet in Robert Icke’s acclaimed revival of “Romeo & Juliet” at London’s Harold Pinter Theatre, opposite Noah Jupe. Next, she will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” and is set to Executive Producer the film adaptation of “John Proctor Is The Villain” for Universal.

Sink first gained worldwide recognition as Max Mayfield in Netflix’s hit series “Stranger Things,” joining the cast in 2017. Her standout performance in the show’s fourth season earned widespread praise and solidified her status as one of Hollywood’s most promising young talents. The series concluded with its fifth and final season in 2025.

Her film work has further demonstrated her range, including a critically acclaimed performance opposite Brendan Fraser in Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale,” which earned her a Critics Choice Award nomination. Additional film credits include “Fear Street,” “The Glass Castle,” and “Chuck.” In 2021, she starred alongside Dylan O’Brien in Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well: The Short Film,” a cultural phenomenon viewed by millions worldwide.

She began her career on Broadway in the 2013 revival of “Annie” and later appeared opposite Helen Mirren in the Tony-nominated production of “The Audience.”

Sink is represented by WME and imPRint.

About FX

FX, a division of Disney Entertainment, is a global multiplatform brand that develops, produces, commissions and markets original programming for Hulu and the FX and FXX linear channels in the U.S., and Disney+ in all other international territories. Over the past two decades, FX has been responsible for some of the most-critically acclaimed and award-winning shows on television. Some of the brand’s current and legacy titles include the dramas “Alien: Earth,” “American Crime Story,” “American Horror Story,” “The Americans,” “The Beauty,” “Damages,” “Dying for Sex,” “Fargo,” “FEUD,” “Justified,” “Love Story,” “Nip/Tuck,” “The Old Man,” “The Patient,” “Pose,” “Rescue Me,” “The Shield,” “Shōgun,” “Say Nothing,” “Snowfall” and “Sons of Anarchy;” the comedies “Archer,” “Atlanta,” “The Bear,” “Better Things,” “DAVE,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “The Lowdown,” “Reservation Dogs” and “What We Do in the Shadows;” and a slate of docuseries and documentary films including “Welcome to Wrexham,” “The New York Times Presents” and “Dear Mama.”

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