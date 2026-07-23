Critics Choice Announces New Awards Show

The Critics Choice Association (CCA), one of the largest critics organizations in the world, representing more than 500 critics and entertainment journalists, announced today the inaugural Critics Choice Creator Awards, honoring the finest creators in the digital space across podcasts, scripted and unscripted series, documentary and informational shows, lifestyle content, game shows and sports series. As new digital formats command an increasing share of the entertainment space, CCA looks forward to continuing its longstanding mission of guiding audiences to the best in entertainment with its new Creator Awards, while ensuring that outstanding creators and their work receive the recognition they deserve.

Categories for the Creator Awards will include Best Creator of the Year, Best Podcast Host, Best Audio Podcast, Best Video Podcast, Best Comedy Creator, Best Drama Creator, Best Comedy Series, Best Micro-Drama Series, Best Business Series, Best Health/Wellness Creator, Best Relationship Series Creator and many more. An initial list of planned categories can be found below.

Submitted work must have been made publicly available online to its intended audience at any time between January 1 and December 31, 2026.

Submissions will be accepted from Monday, October 19, 2026 through Monday, February 1, 2027. Nominations will be announced on Thursday, March 18, 2027, and winners will be revealed on Thursday, April 15, 2027.

“As the world of entertainment evolves and migrates onto social media and streaming platforms, it is the job of entertainment critics to move with them,” said CCA CEO Joey Berlin. “We are dedicated to helping entertainment consumers ‘find the good stuff’ as well as helping the best creators get found – and appreciated. To continue our mission of serving audiences and the creative community, we are proud to launch the Critics Choice Creator Awards.”

The Critics Choice Creator Awards joins CCA’s robust and growing slate of programming which already includes the esteemed Critics Choice Awards, Critics Choice Documentary Awards, Critics Choice Real TV Awards, and Critics Choice Super Awards. The CCA also produces a series of Celebration events to recognize historically underrepresented communities, including the Celebration of Black Cinema and Television, Celebración of Cinema and Television, Celebration of AAPI Cinema and Television, and Celebration of LGBTQ+ Cinema and Television.

For up-to-date information about the Critics Choice Creator Awards, please visit: https://www.criticschoice.com/creator-awards/

Critics Choice Creator Awards Timeline:

Monday, October 19, 2026 – Early Submissions Open

Monday, November 16, 2026 – Early Submissions Close; Regular Submissions Open

Monday, February 1, 2027 – Regular Submissions Close

Tuesday, February 2 – Friday, March 12, 2027 – NomCom Deliberations

Thursday, March 18, 2027 – Nominees Announced

Thursday, April 15, 2027 – Critics Choice Creator Awards Winners Announced



Critics Choice Creator Awards Categories:



General Awards

Best Creator of the Year

Best Live Streaming Creator

Best Video Edit

Best Viral Video

Best Special Effects

Podcast

Best Audio Podcast

Best Video Podcast

Best Podcast Host

Genre Awards

Best Comedy Creator

Best Drama Creator

Best Storyteller

Best News Reporter

Scripted Series

Best Comedy Series: Short Form (Under 3 Minutes)

Best Comedy Series: Long Form (3+ Minutes)

Best Micro-Drama Series: Short Form (Under 3 Minutes)

Best Micro-Drama Series: Long Form (3+ Minutes)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Best Actor in a Micro-Drama Series

Best Actress in a Micro-Drama Series

Unscripted & Reality

Best Competition Series

Best Competition Series: Talent/Variety

Best Structured Series

Best Series Host

Documentary & Informational

Best Documentary Series

Best Documentary Creator

Best Educational Series

Best Educational Creator

Best Business Series

Best Business Creator

Best Crime/Justice Series

Best Crime/Justice Creator

Best Animal/Nature Series

Best Animal/Nature Creator

Best Health/Wellness Series

Best Health/Wellness Creator

Lifestyle & Interest

Best Food & Drink Series

Best Food & Drink Creator

Best Travel/Adventure Series

Best Travel/Adventure Creator

Best Relationship Series

Best Relationship Series Creator

Best Lifestyle Series: Home/Garden

Best Lifestyle Creator: Home/Garden

Best Lifestyle Series: Fashion/Beauty

Best Lifestyle Creator: Fashion/Beauty

Best Pop Culture Series

Best Pop Culture Creator

Games

Best Game Show

Best Game Show Creator

Sports

Best Sports Series

Best Sports Show: Talk/Analysis

About the Critics Choice Association

Founded in 1995, the Critics Choice Association (CCA) is one of the largest critics organizations in the world, representing more than 500 media critics and entertainment journalists. It is known for presenting the annual Critics Choice Awards, honoring the finest in cinematic and television achievement for over three decades.

With a commitment to recognizing industry creatives and professionals across genres, CCA has expanded its slate of events over the years to include the Critics Choice Documentary Awards, Critics Choice Real TV Awards, and Critics Choice Super Awards. The CCA also produces a series of Celebration events to recognize historically underrepresented communities, including the Celebration of Black Cinema and Television, Celebración of Cinema and Television, Celebration of AAPI Cinema and Television, and Celebration of LGBTQ+ Cinema and Television.

For more information, visit www.CriticsChoice.com and follow along on Instagram and X @CriticsChoice, on TikTok @OfficialCriticsChoice, and on Facebook/CriticsChoiceAwards.