Critics Choice Announces New Awards Show
Critics Choice Announces New Awards Show
The Critics Choice Association (CCA), one of the largest critics organizations in the world, representing more than 500 critics and entertainment journalists, announced today the inaugural Critics Choice Creator Awards, honoring the finest creators in the digital space across podcasts, scripted and unscripted series, documentary and informational shows, lifestyle content, game shows and sports series. As new digital formats command an increasing share of the entertainment space, CCA looks forward to continuing its longstanding mission of guiding audiences to the best in entertainment with its new Creator Awards, while ensuring that outstanding creators and their work receive the recognition they deserve.
Categories for the Creator Awards will include Best Creator of the Year, Best Podcast Host, Best Audio Podcast, Best Video Podcast, Best Comedy Creator, Best Drama Creator, Best Comedy Series, Best Micro-Drama Series, Best Business Series, Best Health/Wellness Creator, Best Relationship Series Creator and many more. An initial list of planned categories can be found below.
Submitted work must have been made publicly available online to its intended audience at any time between January 1 and December 31, 2026.
Submissions will be accepted from Monday, October 19, 2026 through Monday, February 1, 2027. Nominations will be announced on Thursday, March 18, 2027, and winners will be revealed on Thursday, April 15, 2027.
“As the world of entertainment evolves and migrates onto social media and streaming platforms, it is the job of entertainment critics to move with them,” said CCA CEO Joey Berlin. “We are dedicated to helping entertainment consumers ‘find the good stuff’ as well as helping the best creators get found – and appreciated. To continue our mission of serving audiences and the creative community, we are proud to launch the Critics Choice Creator Awards.”
The Critics Choice Creator Awards joins CCA’s robust and growing slate of programming which already includes the esteemed Critics Choice Awards, Critics Choice Documentary Awards, Critics Choice Real TV Awards, and Critics Choice Super Awards. The CCA also produces a series of Celebration events to recognize historically underrepresented communities, including the Celebration of Black Cinema and Television, Celebración of Cinema and Television, Celebration of AAPI Cinema and Television, and Celebration of LGBTQ+ Cinema and Television.
For up-to-date information about the Critics Choice Creator Awards, please visit: https://www.criticschoice.com/creator-awards/
Critics Choice Creator Awards Timeline:
Monday, October 19, 2026 – Early Submissions Open
Monday, November 16, 2026 – Early Submissions Close; Regular Submissions Open
Monday, February 1, 2027 – Regular Submissions Close
Tuesday, February 2 – Friday, March 12, 2027 – NomCom Deliberations
Thursday, March 18, 2027 – Nominees Announced
Thursday, April 15, 2027 – Critics Choice Creator Awards Winners Announced
Critics Choice Creator Awards Categories:
General Awards
Best Creator of the Year
Best Live Streaming Creator
Best Video Edit
Best Viral Video
Best Special Effects
Podcast
Best Audio Podcast
Best Video Podcast
Best Podcast Host
Genre Awards
Best Comedy Creator
Best Drama Creator
Best Storyteller
Best News Reporter
Scripted Series
Best Comedy Series: Short Form (Under 3 Minutes)
Best Comedy Series: Long Form (3+ Minutes)
Best Micro-Drama Series: Short Form (Under 3 Minutes)
Best Micro-Drama Series: Long Form (3+ Minutes)
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Best Actor in a Micro-Drama Series
Best Actress in a Micro-Drama Series
Unscripted & Reality
Best Competition Series
Best Competition Series: Talent/Variety
Best Structured Series
Best Series Host
Documentary & Informational
Best Documentary Series
Best Documentary Creator
Best Educational Series
Best Educational Creator
Best Business Series
Best Business Creator
Best Crime/Justice Series
Best Crime/Justice Creator
Best Animal/Nature Series
Best Animal/Nature Creator
Best Health/Wellness Series
Best Health/Wellness Creator
Lifestyle & Interest
Best Food & Drink Series
Best Food & Drink Creator
Best Travel/Adventure Series
Best Travel/Adventure Creator
Best Relationship Series
Best Relationship Series Creator
Best Lifestyle Series: Home/Garden
Best Lifestyle Creator: Home/Garden
Best Lifestyle Series: Fashion/Beauty
Best Lifestyle Creator: Fashion/Beauty
Best Pop Culture Series
Best Pop Culture Creator
Games
Best Game Show
Best Game Show Creator
Sports
Best Sports Series
Best Sports Show: Talk/Analysis
About the Critics Choice Association
Founded in 1995, the Critics Choice Association (CCA) is one of the largest critics organizations in the world, representing more than 500 media critics and entertainment journalists. It is known for presenting the annual Critics Choice Awards, honoring the finest in cinematic and television achievement for over three decades.
With a commitment to recognizing industry creatives and professionals across genres, CCA has expanded its slate of events over the years to include the Critics Choice Documentary Awards, Critics Choice Real TV Awards, and Critics Choice Super Awards. The CCA also produces a series of Celebration events to recognize historically underrepresented communities, including the Celebration of Black Cinema and Television, Celebración of Cinema and Television, Celebration of AAPI Cinema and Television, and Celebration of LGBTQ+ Cinema and Television.
For more information, visit www.CriticsChoice.com and follow along on Instagram and X @CriticsChoice, on TikTok @OfficialCriticsChoice, and on Facebook/CriticsChoiceAwards.