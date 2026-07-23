MeTV Celebrates Bugs Bunny on His 86th Birthday

MeTV Toons, the only television network dedicated exclusively to the greatest classic animation of all time, is celebrating the 86th birthday of everyone’s favorite wascally wabbit with its annual Bugs Bunny’s Birthday Bash, a 24-hour marathon packed with spectacular animated shorts starring the world’s most famous cartoon superstar. The party starts at 6am ET/PT on Sunday, July 26 (one day ahead of Bugs’ official birthday) on Bugs Bunny’s television network home, MeTV Toons.

Featured programming includes Bugs Bunny in King Arthur’s Court (10:30-11am and 11-11:30pm), the Looney Tunes All-Star 50th Anniversary special (11am-12pm and 10-11pm), and the MeTV Toons original one-hour special, Hare’s to Bugs! A Bugs Bunny Celebration (12-1pm and 9-10pm), with insights and commentary from the biggest names in animation voice acting.

More than 100 Looney Tunes shorts starring Bugs will also air throughout the day, including favorites What’s Opera Doc?, Rabbit of Seville, Rabbit Fire, Rabbit Seasoning, Duck! Rabbit, Duck! and more.

Bugs Bunny’s official birthday is recognized July 27, commemorating the 1940 release of the landmark animated short A Wild Hare, which introduced audiences to the wisecracking rabbit whose catchphrase, “Eh what’s up, Doc?”, would become one of the most recognizable lines in entertainment history. As of 2026, the iconic animated legend turns 86 years old.

To view the complete schedule for Bugs Bunny’s Birthday Bash on MeTV Toons go HARE.

MeTV Toons is available around the country on over the air broadcast TV stations, on DirecTV, streaming on Philo, Frndly TV, Fubo and DirecTV Stream, and now available on Xfinity. Find out where to watch at MeTVToons.com.

About MeTV Toons

MeTV Toons is dedicated exclusively to the very best of classic animation, from Hollywood-era shorts to made-for-television favorites. MeTV Toons features dozens of the world’s most loved classic cartoons, hearkening back to the glory days of cartoons on TV. Familiar friends from Warner Bros. Discovery’s library of famous animated characters include Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Scooby-Doo, Tom and Jerry, George Jetson, Top Cat, Yogi Bear, Popeye, Johnny Quest and Fred Flintstone, to name just a few. Alongside Warner Bros. properties, other beloved cartoon characters on MeTV Toons include Woody Woodpecker, Casper, Betty Boop, Speed Racer, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and more.

About Weigel Broadcasting Co.

Weigel Broadcasting Co. is a family-owned media company based in Chicago, Illinois. The company owns and operates national television networks, as well as local broadcast stations throughout the country. Weigel is a leader in broadcast television with MeTV, Memorable Entertainment Television, the number one rated classic TV entertainment network, as well as the Catchy Comedy Network, the H&I – Heroes & Icons Network, the Story Television Network and WEST- Western Entertainment Series Television Network, plus the Movies! Network in cooperation with the Fox Television Stations, the Start TV Network and the Dabl Network in association with the CBS Television Stations, and the MeTV Toons Network in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery. Weigel produces the original network TV programs Svengoolie, Toon In With Me and Collector’s Call. Weigel’s local stations include CBS, ABC, MeTV, The CW, MyNet, Telemundo and Univision network affiliates and independent stations, offering a mix of entertainment programming, local news and professional and college sports broadcasts in more than 30 U.S. markets including New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago. Weigel is the creator of the nationally syndicated music format MeTV FM. For more information on Weigel, visit: https://www. weigelbroadcasting.com/.