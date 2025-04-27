Earnhardt Sneak Peek

Prime Video announced the first two episodes of the thrilling four-part docuseries, Earnhardt, would premiere on May 22, just three days before Prime Video’s first-ever presentation of a NASCAR Cup Series race—the Coca-Cola 600 from Charlotte Motor Speedway. The final two episodes will be released a week later on May 29. Prime Video also revealed the official trailer and key art for the highly anticipated docuseries, which will take a multi-generational look at the sacrifice, hardship, and drive of one of the most famous families of NASCAR. Produced by the award-winning team at Imagine Documentaries, acclaimed filmmakers Dan Lindsay and TJ Martin, and directed by Joshua Altman, Earnhardt will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide, and is the latest addition to the Prime membership. Prime members enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership.

A charismatic, working-class hero to millions of fans, Dale Earnhardt was the most influential figure the sport of NASCAR has ever known. ‘The Intimidator’ spent the better part of two decades as the most visible figure in stock car racing, breaking through the confines of the sport’s regional fan base into mainstream notoriety. The Goodwrench No. 3 Chevrolet, with an eye-catching black paint job, became one of the most feared and iconic symbols in NASCAR history, as Earnhardt notched 76 race wins and a record-tying seven NASCAR Cup Series championships over a groundbreaking 26-year career. Racing was his life, and it ran in his blood. He grew up idolizing his father Ralph, a respected driver on the early NASCAR circuit, and his own children likewise strove to follow him onto the track—with son Dale Earnhardt Jr. eventually becoming one of the most enduringly popular drivers of all time in his own right. From one generation to the next, racing would become the Earnhardt legacy – fueling their greatest triumphs and delivering their deepest loss.

Earnhardt is a four-part documentary series that explores the legendary racing career and complex family dynamics of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt. With rare archival footage, thrilling races, and emotionally revealing interviews from his children, rivals, and closest friends, Earnhardt is the definitive story of an American icon, both on and off the track.

Earnhardt is produced by Imagine Documentaries, Everyone Else, and NASCAR Studios, in association with Dirty Mo Media. The series is directed by Joshua Altman and executive produced by Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Sara Bernstein, Christopher St. John, and Justin Wilkes of Imagine Documentaries; Dan Lindsay and TJ Martin of Everyone Else; and Tim Clark and John Dahl of NASCAR Studios.

Episode Guide:

Episode 101 – Ironhead: Dale rockets to stardom on NASCAR’s biggest stage with an unprecedented championship in just his second season, but a series of challenges on and off the track threatens his future. His upbringing inside North Carolina’s racing culture sheds light on what drives him, while he and upstart team owner Richard Childress aggressively chart their path back to the top.

Episode 102 – The Intimidator: Dale transforms into ‘The Intimidator’ as the bad boy of racing chases Richard Petty’s record of seven Winston Cup championships. As his legend grows, the intensifying demands of Dale’s career fuel tensions within the family—and the life and death stakes of racing soon hit close to home.

Episode 103 – One Tough Customer: Dale’s fame and fortune reach new heights as he pursues an eighth championship and an ever-elusive Daytona 500 win. But a younger crop of drivers challenge his reign, and family dynamics become more complicated when the Earnhardt kids set out to follow in their father’s footsteps on the track.

Episode 104 – Dale: Father and son unite on the track at the 2001 Daytona 500, leading the pack in a fateful race that becomes a turning point for the family and the entire sport of NASCAR.

