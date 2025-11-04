Big Brother All Stars Recap for 10/21/2020: Who Won The Final POV?

Tonight’s episode of CBS’s Big Brother All Stars is the one that determines who will be in the final three and who risks elimination due to the POV competition.

We get a recap of the previous episode and then get down to business.

Enzo would rather see Nicole go home because keeping Christmas will increase his final two chances.

Christmas, for her part, cries about her current situation and Nicole….peels potatoes? I guess this is how she is coping?

Luxury comp time! It is a comic book theme where each one will make a comic and fight each other. It is actually a fun competition to watch. In the end, Nicole walks away with 10 grand. It was cute to see the comics that were made and how they battled each other. I hope they do this again in a future season.

Christmas then waxes everyone’s eyebrows and Cody goes to think about the POV comp. He knows that he is toast if Christmas wins. Enzo, meanwhile, wants her to win so he can convince Cody and Christmas to evict Nicole.

POV comp! They are all given events that happened in the house and run on a hamster wheel to find the correct date it happened. Enzo is eliminated quickly, with Christmas and Nicole following. Cody wins, so of course the nominations stay the same.

There is no POV meeting because Cody already knew his decision. Now we wait to see which girl is sent to the jury tomorrow night! Stay tuned!