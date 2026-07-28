America’s Got Talent Recap for 7/28/2026

The Live Acts are revealed on NBC’s America’s Got Talent! As always, Terry Crews hosts, while Howie Mandel, Mel B, Simon Cowell and Sofia Vergara judge.

After a recap of the season thus far, we get a look into the lives of the Golden Buzzer winners returning home after getting their life-changing news.

As a reminder, the Golden Buzzers are as follows:

Lai Noelle – Singer (Simon Cowell)

Acro Canine Crew – Dog act (Terry Crews)

Luke Taleno – Rapper (Howie Mandel)

Lara D – Singer (Sofia Vergara)

Hundred Fingers – Magic act (Howie Mandel)

Isaac Atkins – Singer (Mel B)

Rubén Roldán Bustos – Parkour performer (Simon Cowell)

Royal Lasers – Laser act (Terry Crews)

Veronika Goroshkova – Aerial act (Sofia Vergara)

Mackenzie Sol – Singer (Mel B.)

Time to get down to business!

Remaining Top 44 acts:

Pink Beard—singer-songwriter Geno Plaeger—Magician Unitree—Dancing robots Brad and Tracey—Sword swallowing/danger act Cesar Dias—Singer-comedian The Community ALT–Choir Young and Strange—Magicians Come Here—Dance troupe Ashford Saunders—Singer Holland and Sienna—Aerial duo Jesse White Tumbling Team—Dance troupe Herwan—Aerial act Jesse Joe—Country band Tyrone and Margo—Danger act Guy Kelton Jones—Spoken word singer Cameron Logsdon—Comedy act Patrox—Dancer LaRussell—Singing group

Now it is time to choose the acts they want to see again.

Simon:

Nyjah and Zyah—Boy band duo Akira—Novelty act Elektro Dads—Daddy dance act Travis Garland—Singer Sando—Novelty act Elsie—Singer

Howie:

Nene Royal—Singer Naimana and Danielle—Novelty act Cris Sosa—Comedy act Rynia Kando–Comedy act Daniel Alvarez—Comedian Bird and Byron—Singing duo

Mel B:

Butter and Grit—Country duo Joel M—Magician Lachlan Patterson—Comedian Bety—Singer James and Marina—Mentalists Madelyn and Malachai—Singing duo

Sofia:

Olivia Befus—Dog act Brook Lynn—Singer Darrell Moten—Magician Kameron Marshall—Magician Vahtang—Novelty act

Final deliberations next week, stay tuned.