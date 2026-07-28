America’s Got Talent Recap for 7/28/2026
America’s Got Talent Recap for 7/28/2026
The Live Acts are revealed on NBC’s America’s Got Talent! As always, Terry Crews hosts, while Howie Mandel, Mel B, Simon Cowell and Sofia Vergara judge.
After a recap of the season thus far, we get a look into the lives of the Golden Buzzer winners returning home after getting their life-changing news.
As a reminder, the Golden Buzzers are as follows:
Lai Noelle – Singer (Simon Cowell)
Acro Canine Crew – Dog act (Terry Crews)
Luke Taleno – Rapper (Howie Mandel)
Lara D – Singer (Sofia Vergara)
Hundred Fingers – Magic act (Howie Mandel)
Isaac Atkins – Singer (Mel B)
Rubén Roldán Bustos – Parkour performer (Simon Cowell)
Royal Lasers – Laser act (Terry Crews)
Veronika Goroshkova – Aerial act (Sofia Vergara)
Mackenzie Sol – Singer (Mel B.)
Time to get down to business!
Remaining Top 44 acts:
- Pink Beard—singer-songwriter
- Geno Plaeger—Magician
- Unitree—Dancing robots
- Brad and Tracey—Sword swallowing/danger act
- Cesar Dias—Singer-comedian
- The Community ALT–Choir
- Young and Strange—Magicians
- Come Here—Dance troupe
- Ashford Saunders—Singer
- Holland and Sienna—Aerial duo
- Jesse White Tumbling Team—Dance troupe
- Herwan—Aerial act
- Jesse Joe—Country band
- Tyrone and Margo—Danger act
- Guy Kelton Jones—Spoken word singer
- Cameron Logsdon—Comedy act
- Patrox—Dancer
- LaRussell—Singing group
Now it is time to choose the acts they want to see again.
Simon:
- Nyjah and Zyah—Boy band duo
- Akira—Novelty act
- Elektro Dads—Daddy dance act
- Travis Garland—Singer
- Sando—Novelty act
- Elsie—Singer
Howie:
- Nene Royal—Singer
- Naimana and Danielle—Novelty act
- Cris Sosa—Comedy act
- Rynia Kando–Comedy act
- Daniel Alvarez—Comedian
- Bird and Byron—Singing duo
Mel B:
- Butter and Grit—Country duo
- Joel M—Magician
- Lachlan Patterson—Comedian
- Bety—Singer
- James and Marina—Mentalists
- Madelyn and Malachai—Singing duo
Sofia:
- Olivia Befus—Dog act
- Brook Lynn—Singer
- Darrell Moten—Magician
- Kameron Marshall—Magician
- Vahtang—Novelty act
Final deliberations next week, stay tuned.