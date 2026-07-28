America's Got Talent Recap for 7/28/2026
Recaps

America’s Got Talent Recap for 7/28/2026

Sammi Turano

America’s Got Talent Recap for 7/28/2026

 

The Live Acts are revealed on NBC’s America’s Got Talent! As always, Terry Crews hosts, while Howie Mandel, Mel B, Simon Cowell and Sofia Vergara judge.

 

After a recap of the season thus far, we get a look into the lives of the Golden Buzzer winners returning home after getting their life-changing news.

 

As a reminder, the Golden Buzzers are as follows:

Lai Noelle – Singer (Simon Cowell)
Acro Canine Crew – Dog act (Terry Crews)
Luke Taleno – Rapper (Howie Mandel)
Lara D – Singer  (Sofia Vergara)
Hundred Fingers – Magic act (Howie Mandel)
Isaac Atkins – Singer  (Mel B)
Rubén Roldán Bustos – Parkour performer (Simon Cowell)
Royal Lasers – Laser act  (Terry Crews)
Veronika Goroshkova – Aerial act (Sofia Vergara)
Mackenzie Sol – Singer  (Mel B.)

 

Time to get down to business!

 

Remaining Top 44 acts:

  1. Pink Beard—singer-songwriter
  2. Geno Plaeger—Magician
  3. Unitree—Dancing robots
  4. Brad and Tracey—Sword swallowing/danger act
  5. Cesar Dias—Singer-comedian
  6. The Community ALT–Choir
  7. Young and Strange—Magicians
  8. Come Here—Dance troupe
  9. Ashford Saunders—Singer
  10. Holland and Sienna—Aerial duo
  11. Jesse White Tumbling Team—Dance troupe
  12. Herwan—Aerial act
  13. Jesse Joe—Country band
  14. Tyrone and Margo—Danger act
  15. Guy Kelton Jones—Spoken word singer
  16. Cameron Logsdon—Comedy act
  17. Patrox—Dancer
  18. LaRussell—Singing group

 

Now it is time to choose the acts they want to see again.

Simon:

  1. Nyjah and Zyah—Boy band duo
  2. Akira—Novelty act
  3. Elektro Dads—Daddy dance act
  4. Travis Garland—Singer
  5. Sando—Novelty act
  6. Elsie—Singer
See also  Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/24/2023

 

Howie:

  1. Nene Royal—Singer
  2. Naimana and Danielle—Novelty act
  3. Cris Sosa—Comedy act
  4. Rynia Kando–Comedy act
  5. Daniel Alvarez—Comedian
  6. Bird and Byron—Singing duo

 

Mel B:

  1. Butter and Grit—Country duo
  2. Joel M—Magician
  3. Lachlan Patterson—Comedian
  4. Bety—Singer
  5. James and Marina—Mentalists
  6. Madelyn and Malachai—Singing duo

 

Sofia:

  1. Olivia Befus—Dog act
  2. Brook Lynn—Singer
  3. Darrell Moten—Magician
  4. Kameron Marshall—Magician
  5. Vahtang—Novelty act

 

Final deliberations next week, stay tuned.

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