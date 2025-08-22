Big Brother 27 Recap for 8/21/2025

Tonight is the next eviction night on CBS’s Big Brother 27. Morgan and Mickey are on the block, along with Rylie, who replaced Vince thanks to Lauren winning POV.

The episode picks up right where we left off last night. Lauren, Kelley and Katherine think that there will be enough people to vote to keep Rylie should he not win the BB Blockbuster.

Will and Ashley, on the other hand, think that if Rylie loses, there will be enough votes to get him out…and that will be a huge move on Rachel’s part.

Vince has promises Morgan and Rylie safety, so now he is in a bind.

Mickey and Morgan are fighting to stay in the house, and therefore, against each other, since they are allies.

Mickey explains the numbers thing to Katherine with M&Ms, which Morgan sees. She is not happy since she and Mickey did this together in the past.

Morgan tells Ashley that Mickey is throwing her under the bus….leading to them forming an alliance with Will, Rachel and Vince as a way to get rid of Mickey/

BB Blockbuster time! The game is called Settle the Score and the three of them have two minutes to roll a ball down a tilted game board to get the highest possible score.

Rylie and Morgan are tied, but Rylie locks in his time with a minute left, not bothering to see if he could go further.

Mickey wins and is off the block!

Rylie and Morgan give their last appeals to stay in the house, while Vince talks to Rachel and Ava about what to do since he promised both his friends safety.

Mickey chooses to evict Rylie.

Katherine votes to evict Morgan.

Vince votes to evict Rylie.

Ashley votes to evict Rylie.

Will votes to evict Rylie.

Ava votes to evict Rylie.

Kelley votes to evict Morgan.

Lauren votes to evict Morgan.

Keanu votes to evict Morgan.

In a 5-4 vote, Rylie is evicted from the Big Brother Household. He says goodbye and then goes to talk to Julie about the experience, calling Rachel a manipulator and blames himself for not winning the BB Blockbuster. He also doesn’t seem to be surprised, nor have any hard feelings after Vince voted him out.

More Sunday, stay tuned!