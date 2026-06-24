NBC Releases Fall 2026 Schedule

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. – June 24, 2026 – Three days after airing the Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 14, NBC will begin its 2026-27 entertainment season with a stacked lineup of new and returning reality series, the highly popular OneChicago and “Law & Order” franchises and exciting freshman additions – the compelling drama “Line of Fire” and new comedy “Newlyweds.”

The season gets off to a supersized start at 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept.17 with the two-hour launch of “The Traitors: New Blood,” the innovative civilian-led incarnation of the Emmy Award-winning hit Peacock series hosted by Alan Cumming. Followed by another two-hour episode on Sept. 24, the series will move into its regular hourlong timeslot on Thursday, Oct. 8.

Milestone season 30 of “The Voice” arrives the next week at 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21 with new coaches Queen Latifah and Riley Green. They’ll be joined by Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine, the latter who returned to “The Voice” last season in winning fashion as he took home the crown in the first ever “The Voice: Battle of Champions.”

Right after “The Voice” at 10 p.m. will mark the premiere of the new drama series “Line of Fire,” starring Peter Krause and Hope Davis, about a family of law enforcement professionals entangled in a deadly conspiracy.

Another thrilling season of summer’s most-watched series will conclude Wednesday, Sept. 23 when a new champion is set to be crowned on “America’s Got Talent.”

On Wednesday, Oct. 7, fan-favorite #OneChicago is back with all-new tales from the Windy City and its incredible first responders. A day later on Thursday, Oct. 8, “Law & Order: SVU” – the longest-running scripted primetime series in television history – will begin its 28th season at 9 p.m., followed by the mothership series at 10 p.m.

Two weeks later on Friday, Oct. 23, NBC will open the bar at 8 p.m. as “Happy’s Place” comes back for its third season. Right after at 8:30 p.m. will be the premiere of the new comedy “Newlyweds,” starring Téa Leoni and Tim Daly.

The third season of the hit comedy “St. Denis Medical” will launch Monday, Nov. 2 at 8 p.m., followed by TCA Award show nominee “The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins.”

NBC will officially kickoff fall on Wednesday, Sept. 9 with the launch of the new season of “Sunday Night Football” – the #1 primetime program for the last 15 years – when the World Champion Seattle Seahawks play host to the New England Patriots in a rematch of last year’s Super Bowl.

The first Sunday night telecast will air later that weekend on Sept. 13 when the Dallas Cowboys head to MetLife Stadium to visit the New York Giants in the first game for new head coach John Harbaugh.

With the holidays coming up on the heels of the fall season, NBC will be airing a three-hour celebration of its 100th anniversary on Thursday, Dec. 10. Details of the special will be announced at a later date. In addition, the highly anticipated 100th edition of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® – the most-watched entertainment show of the recent broadcast season – returns to NBC and Peacock on Nov. 26.

As previously announced, NBC’s other two new scripted greenlit series – “The Rockford Files” and “Sunset P.I.” – will launch in January and February, respectively.

THE FALL PREMIERE DATES/TIMES ARE AS FOLLOWS (All times ET)

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 9

7-8:20 p.m. – Football Night in America

8:20-11:30 p.m. – NFL Kickoff Game (New England at Seattle)

SUNDAY, SEPT. 13

7-8:20 p.m. – Football Night in America

8:20-11:30 p.m. – Sunday Night Football (Dallas at N.Y. Giants)

THURSDAY, SEPT. 17

8-10 p.m. – THE TRAITORS: NEW BLOOD

MONDAY, SEPT. 21

8-10 p.m. – The Voice

10-11 p.m. – LINE OF FIRE

TUESDAY, SEPT. 22

8-9 p.m. – The Voice

9-11 p.m. – America’s Got Talent

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 23

8-9 p.m. – The Voice

9-11 p.m. – America’s Got Talent season finale

FRIDAY, SEPT. 25

9-11 p.m. – Dateline NBC

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 7

8-9 p.m. – Chicago Med

9-10 p.m. – Chicago Fire

10-11 p.m. – Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY, OCT. 8

9-10 p.m. – Law & Order: SVU

10-11 p.m. – Law & Order

FRIDAY, OCT. 23

8-8:30 p.m. – Happy’s Place

8:30-9 p.m. – NEWLYWEDS

MONDAY, NOV. 2

8-8:30 p.m. – St. Denis Medical

8:30-9 p.m. – The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins

(New shows in CAPS)

NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES

“THE TRAITORS: NEW BLOOD”

“The Traitors” is coming to NBC with an all-new civilian version of Peacock’s Emmy Award-winning competition reality series known for strategic gameplay and skillful saboteurs.

In this brand-new iteration of “The Traitors” for NBC, Emmy-winning host Alan Cumming is opening the doors of his now infamous castle in the Scottish Highlands to everyday Americans. From among them he will choose who will play as Traitors and who must survive as Faithful. “The Traitors” is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. Set at an ancient castle deep in the Scottish Highlands, contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If at the end of the game the remaining Faithful contestants have banished all the Traitors, they share the prize fund, but if a Traitor (or Traitors) is still among them, they win all the money.

“The Traitors” is produced by Studio Lambert. Alan Cumming hosts as well as serves as an executive producer along with Mike Cotton, Sam Rees-Jones, Rosie Franks, Jack Burgess, Stephen Lambert, Tim Harcourt and Doran Azouelos.

NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

“LINE OF FIRE”

A family of law enforcement agents bridges personal differences and crosses professional boundaries as they tackle cases for the FBI, US Marshals, Secret Service and Department of Justice. After a seemingly cut-and-dry case turns into a deadly conspiracy, they must use the expertise from a lifetime of protecting civilians and politicians to protect one another and bring the killer to justice … even if it means betraying their sworn code.

The series stars Peter Krause, Hope Davis, Kat Cunning, Tommy O’Brien, Taylor Bloom and Charlie Barnett.

Writer Josh Safran executive produces with Jenna Bush Hager and Ben Spector. Director Rebecca Thomas also executive produces (pilot only).

“Line of Fire” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

“NEWLYWEDS”

A later-in-life love story about a free-spirited woman and a buttoned-up professor who marry impetuously after a whirlwind courtship.

The series stars Téa Leoni and Tim Daly with Jamie Lee Curtis as a recurring guest star.

Writer Gail Lerner executive produces with executive producers Eric and Kim Tannenbaum for The Tannenbaum Company, Jamie Lee Curtis, Scott Schwartz, and Lionsgate Television. Director Pam Fryman also executive produces (pilot only).

“Newlyweds” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.