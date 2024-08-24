Big Brother 26 Recap for 7/25/2024: Who Was Evicted First?

Big Brother 26 Recap for 7/25/2024: Who Was Evicted First?

Tonight is the first eviction night for Big Brother 26 on CBS. Matt, Kenney and Kimo are all on the block but can be saved though an AI competition or if Makensy uses her America’s Veto power.

Julie Chen Moonves gives a recap of the week before she explains that one of the three houseguests on the block will do their competition.

But First! We get the aftermath of the POV ceremony where Lisa is saved and Matt is put on the block. Angela says Matt knows what he did and got what was coming to him….and harps on the crazy eyes. She wants nothing more than to see him gone.

Kenney is sad with this turn of events since he and Matt are close, but he knows now that it is every man for himself….so he plans to rally to save himself from eviction.

Matt is still confused as to why Angela is after him. He plans to go after her if he wins HOH next week.

Kenney and Matt discuss the possibility of being on the block together, with Kenney saying he won’t mind leaving if this is the case.

Matt rallies for votes around the house and seemingly wins Lisa over.

Matt then talks to Quinn, who is uncomfortable going against Kimo since they are in an alliance together.

Quinn talks in the Diary Room about how he wants Matt gone. However, there is no way to talk to his alliance due to the fiasco with Angela.

Matt continues to rally to get votes, forming an alliance called the Barbershop which includes Cedric, Brooklyn, Makensy and Cam. It also seems like Rubina, Chelsie and Leah are also a part of it. They call it BS for short….which is interesting because Cam and Brooklyn both want to get rid of Matt.

Makensy and Matt continue their flirting and possible showmance building. Lisa is wishy washy about committing to Kimo, making him frustrated and scared that he may be going home. He talks to T’Kor about this and she thinks he has every reason to be scared. Brooklyn tells him the same thing, making him more determined than ever to win the AI Arena comp.

Angela sees that Kenney seems to be giving up on the game, which disappoints her greatly. She smugly says her actions are more admirable than Kenney’s while Quinn muses over the fact that Kenney and Matt have only known each other a week in the Diary Room.

However…..it seems like the plan is for Kenney to win the AI Arena comp, save Matt and go after Angela. Kenney is also angry about Angela ranting to him about wanting to save Matt.

Comp Time!!! Ainsley tells them that they have to view pictures of houseguests and see whose picture is shown the most in a series of videos.

Quinn is shown the most and Kimo wins, meaning that Kenney and Matt are both still on the block and up for eviction.

Angela is thrilled with this turn of events because this means her one of her two least favorite people in the house will be evicted.

Matt and Kenny both state their cases as to why they should stay. Interestingly, Kenney doesn’t fall on the sword and tell the others to save Matt.

Matt even tries to make peace with Angela who is not having any of it.

Voting time: Chelsie and Cedric are unable to vote due to their downgrade.

Kimo—Matt

Lisa—Kenney

Makensy—Kenney

T’Kor—Matt

Brooklyn—Matt

Leah—Kenney

Rubina—Matt

Quinn—Matt

Cam—Matt

Tucker—Matt

Joseph—Matt

In an 8-3 vote, Matt is the first Big Brother 26 houseguest to be evicted.

Everyone says goodbye to him, while Makensy cries. Matt whispers something to her as he hugs her goodbye.

Matt goes to talk to Julie and says he told Makensy their story isn’t over. He is still confused over the Angela thing but is willing to learn and grow. Julie reads his quote in the HOH room about how he will put her up if she puts him up and he says he thinks it was a misunderstanding and he will learn and grow from his mistakes.

He concludes his interview by thanking Julie for being a role model for his mom when she came to the country in 1993.

More Sunday, stay tuned!