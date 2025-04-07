Sammi's Favorite Things: Simon Lunche
Sammi Turano

February 14, 2021

As I have said multiple times on this site, I am obsessed with music. I am a former spin instructor, so listening to various genres was a must in order to make each class challenging and unique. Needless to say, I still love to look for different tunes to add to my collection.

Enter Simon Lunche. He is an incredibly talented, handsome, sweet man who has a voice that can make people melt. He may not be a household name just yet, but he is well on his way to joining the ranks of Elton John, Josh Groban and Michael Buble. Even though he has his own style, he has the power and talent to become just as famous.

His latest single Grace has been a hit for several weeks and is only becoming more popular. Check it out below and stay tuned for our exclusive coming soon.

 

