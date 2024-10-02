Big Brother 26 Recap for 8/14/2024: Who Won POV?

We are at another POV episode of Big Brother 26 on CBS. On the last episode, we saw Angela win HOH, while Quinn used his deepfake power to take over. Thanks to him, Tucker, Makensy and Cedric were on the block.

The episode picks up where we left off after the nomination ceremony. Everyone thinks Tucker is the target, but not everyone thinks this is a good idea.

Angela plans to save Tucker if she wins POV.

Cedric begins to regret volunteering to go on the block.

Tucker remains confident that he can save himself again.

Rubina is upset Tucker is up for eviction again because they are developing a secret showmance. However, at this point she doesn’t care if people see them together.

The Collective alliance gets together and make a plan to keep each other notified if their names are mentioned as possible targets. They plan on at least making it to jury together.

Brooklyn tells Cedric and Quinn that Quinn should tell Tucker that he plans on backdooring Rubina to see if he will throw the comp in order to keep her protected.

Joseph and Tucker make a final two deal even though Joseph is in The Collective alliance and he doesn’t plan on ‘sticking his neck out of him.’

Angela, Tucker and Cedric are playing the POV comp. Angela must choose two more players and ends up initially choosing Tucker and Cedric. Joseph and Brooklyn were chosen by Tucker and Cedric, respectively. Makensy is also playing.

Quinn thinks Tucker made this decision because he knows Joseph is a weaker player.

POV comp time! The players go two by two and cross a bridge faster than their partner. If they make a mistake, they must go back to start. The last one standing wins.

Round 1: Cedric vs. Brooklyn, Makensy vs. Angela and Joseph vs. Tucker.

Round 2: Makensy vs. Cedric (Tucker won, so he is in a bye round)

Round 3: Cedric vs. Tucker

Winner: Tucker

Tucker debates not using the power or using it on someone else. Angela vetoes this idea and tells him to save himself.

Tucker uses the power on himself, vowing to go after Quinn next week. Deepfake HOH puts Rubina on the block.

Eviction tomorrow, stay tuned.