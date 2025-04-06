Dan Da Dan Renewed for Season Two

“DAN DA DAN” THE BREAKOUT HIT ANIME OF 2024 RETURNS FOR SEASON TWO SERIES TO KICK OFF WITH “DAN DA DAN: EVIL EYE” THE WORLDWIDE THEATRICAL PREMIERE OF THE SECOND SEASON OF THE GENRE BENDING OCCULT SMASH HIT DAN DA DAN SEASON 2 TV SERIES TO STREAM GLOBALLY IN JULY MBS in Partnership with ADN, GKIDS, and MUSE Announce the Global Theatrical Premiere of DAN DA DAN: EVIL EYE Coming to Theaters in Asia from MUSE May 30, North American Theaters from GKIDS June 6, and European Theaters from ADN June 7 April 3, 2025 – Mainichi Broadcasting System, Inc. announced in partnership with ADN, GKIDS, and Muse a global theatrical premiere for the second season of the smash-hit anime series DAN DA DAN. In celebration of DAN DA DAN’s return, the global theatrical rollout, released as DAN DA DAN: EVIL EYE, outside of Japan, begins on May 30th from Muse in Asia, in North American theaters on June 6th from GKIDS, and in European theaters from ADN on June 7th. The series begins streaming worldwide this July. The critically lauded and wildly popular show returns for a new chapter, following the first season’s conclusion in December 2024. With production from the acclaimed animation studio Science SARU (DEVILMAN crybaby, INU-OH, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off), the series’ second season is co-directed by Fuga Yamashiro, director of the first season, and longtime Science SARU veteran Abel Gongora, who directed the highly acclaimed opening theme animation of the series’ first season. Composer kensuke ushio (Chainsaw Man, DEVILMAN crybaby) returns to the production for the score. The first season of DAN DA DAN was a global breakout series of 2024. The blistering and genre-bending sci-fi comedy romance garnered widespread critical and audience acclaim for its fantastic animation, sharp writing, and endearing characters. The first season’s opening theme song “Otonoke” from the hit duo Creepy Nuts became a social media phenomenon, maintaining record-breaking run at No. 1 for 20 weeks on the Billboard Global Japan Songs list. The series was praised by The New York Times, Washington Post, Teen Vogue, and more, with global audiences eagerly awaiting the show’s return. DAN DA DAN is a television adaptation of author Yukinobu Tatsu’s manga of the same name, which is currently serialized in the wildly popular “Shonen Jump Plus” by SHUEISHA, under the globally beloved Shonen Jump imprint. Yukinobu Tatsu previously worked as an assistant to acclaimed author Tatsuki Fujimoto on his global hit series “Chainsaw Man” and “Fire Punch,” and Yuji Kaku on “Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku.” The original manga series recently crossed 10 million in sales, more than doubling its circulation following the global success of animated series. Worldwide Theatrical Premiere Release In celebration of the return of DAN DA DAN, the theatrical premiere, releasing as DAN DA DAN: EVIL EYE, kicks off the thrillingly eerie EVIL EYE arc, which began in the last episode of the first season. The DAN DA DAN: EVIL EYE theatrical event screens last season’s start of the EVIL EYE arc, along with the first three episodes of the new second season, in addition to an exclusive interview with series co-directors Fuga Yamashiro and Abel Gongora. The global theatrical rollout will cover over 50 countries and regions. Further release details will be announced in collaboration with the theatrical premiere partners in each region. Global streaming release DAN DA DAN will stream globally this July. Details on each streaming platform, as well as the latest updates on DAN DA DAN, will be announced via the official English-language social media accounts: X: @animeDANDADANen | Instagram: @anime_dandadan_en About DAN DA DAN DAN DA DAN follows Momo, a high school girl from a family of spirit mediums, and her classmate Okarun, an occult geek. In this new arc, Momo and Okarun set out on their latest adventure, traveling to a hot springs town home rented by Jiji, Momo’s childhood friend and former crush, with the goal to solve the mystery surrounding his family. When they arrive, strange locals derail their investigation before it can properly begin, and the group soon learns there’s more lurking under the surface of the town than they could possibly have imagined. Based on the popular manga by Yukinobu Tatsu, DAN DA DAN is an electrifying, action-packed love letter to sci-fi and horror with the heart of a ruthlessly funny teen rom-com. In DAN DA DAN: EVIL EYE co-directors Fuga Yamashiro and Abel Gongora bring fans a new story in the latest series from cutting-edge animation studio Science SARU (The Colors Within, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off) with pulse-pounding original music from kensuke ushio (Chainsaw Man). Rights Notation: ©Yukinobu Tatsu/SHUEISHA, DANDADAN Production Committee STAFF (Season2) Original Work: Yukinobu Tatsu | (Serialized in “Shonen Jump Plus” BY SHUEISHA) Director: Fuga Yamashiro, Abel Gongora Animation Production: Science SARU Theatrical Premiere Partners Muse Communication (For Asia) Founded in 1992, Muse Communication has over 30 years of expertise in the anime IP industry, collaborating with more than 60 IP providers. The company offers a comprehensive range of services, including film & video distribution, licensing, merchandising, and marketing. Muse’s distribution network spans both international and local platforms, reaching over 40 territories. In Asia, Muse works with 60 partner platforms and connects with 35 million social media subscribers, solidifying its strong market presence in the region. | Instagram Animation Digital Network (For Europe & French-speaking Africa) ADN (Animation Digital Network) is a platform dedicated to video-on-demand animation. Launched in 2013, the VOD service now offers a varied selection of Japanese series, classic titles, films, short films, non-Japanese animation series and series for younger audiences. Thanks to shows available H+1 after their broadcast in Japan, ADN subscribers can comfortably and legally discover the best of Japanese pop culture in real time, available in original and/or dubbed versions. ADN supports creation by co-producing new original series. | Website | X | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok | YouTube GKIDS (For North America, Latin America, Australia & New Zealand) GKIDS is the Academy Award-winning producer and distributor of artist-driven and award-winning animation from around the world. After an astounding 13 Best Animated Feature nominations, the company took home the Oscar in 2024 for Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli’s acclaimed feature, The Boy and the Heron. The company’s previous nominations include The Secret of Kells in 2010, A Cat in Paris and Chico & Rita in 2012, Ernest & Celestine in 2014, The Tale of The Princess Kaguya and Song of the Sea in 2015, Boy and the World and When Marnie Was There in 2016, My Life as a Zucchini in 2017, The Breadwinner in 2018, Mirai in 2019, Wolfwalkers in 2021, and The Boy and the Heron in 2024. For more than a decade, GKIDS’ influence on cinema has redefined the perception of animation as an artistic medium on par with live-action film through its stewardship of the Studio Ghibli catalog and by introducing American audiences to the critically-acclaimed films of other master filmmakers from around the world such as Mamoru Hosoda (Mirai, Belle), Tomm Moore (The Secret of Kells, Wolfwalkers), Benjamin Renner (Ernest & Celestine), Makoto Shinkai (Weathering With You), Nora Twomey (The Breadwinner), Alberto Vázquez (Unicorn Wars) and Masaaki Yuasa (Inu-Oh, The Night is Short, Walk on Girl), among countless others. Also, GKIDS is the founder and host of ANIMATION IS FILM, the annual LA-based film festival which embraces the highest aspirations of animation as a cinematic art form, and is a vocal advocate for filmmakers who push the boundaries of the medium to its fullest range of artistic expressions. | X | Instagram | TikTok | Website About MBS Mainichi Broadcasting System, Inc., (MBS) is known as a pioneer in the Japanese broadcasting industry. Tracing back through history, MBS was one of the first commercial radio stations in Japan, starting its first radio broadcasts in 1951 and later beginning terrestrial television broadcasting in 1959. MBS has its head office in Osaka, which is the business center of Kansai, the western part of Japan, with new emerging businesses and innovative ideas. For anime, MBS has been co-producing and broadcasting for more than half a century. The broadcaster is the TV home to numerous global hit anime franchises like “Attack on Titan,” “Full Metal Alchemist” and “Jujutsu Kaisen.” In addition to co-producing those and many other series, MBS was a co-producer of “Akira,” seen as one of the most influential anime films of all time. | Website About Science SARU Science SARU is an animation production company committed to nurturing new talent and implementing cutting-edge creative technology; the company has produced projects across different mediums, including for television, film, and streaming. Some of Science SARU’s best-known works include Lu Over the Wall, DEVILMAN crybaby, Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!, Inu-Oh, and The Colors Within, among others. Science SARU’s future releases include the TV anime series SANDA, planned for broadcast in fall 2025, and The Ghost In The Shell, planned for broadcast in 2026. | Website