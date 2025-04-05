Matlock Recap for The Johnson Case

-Emmalynn refuses to give Matty any information until she shows her face. She drops the bomb that the timeline in the marketing study is wrong but refuses to say anything else.

-Matty, with the help of Edwin, put together a package for Emmalynn to try and get more information.

-Everyone is avoiding Olympia when she comes into the office, saying that she is not a team player. Meanwhile, Billy and Sarah argue.

-An old friend of Olympia’s comes by with a woman named Isabel, was on a jury 21 years ago and believes that they got a murder case wrong. Isabel explains her case and says she was forced into putting in a guilty vote because she was being harassed. Matty wonders why she didn’t say anything, but she says she hoped one of the appeals would work.

-Olympia talks to Gene, the man who is in jail for the murder. He has been reading up on law and always hoped his appeals would work, so now he is giving up. He knew the victim Linda and would help her out. He recalls that she had been away and had no idea she had been back early, which led to her being killed.

-Olympia and Matty know there is no way he did it and now have to prove it. They have to figure out why the foreman was bullying Isabel.

-Emmalynn gets a letter saying that she will answer the call she gets a 3pm or Barry Manilow will pay.

-Olympia tries to argue Isabel’s case, which, in turn, gets her 48 hours to work on Gene’s case and prove his innocence. Everyone gets to work on the case. Meanwhile, Sarah tells Billy she wonders if Olympia is trying to leave the firm.

-Matty asks Gene about someone who lived in 6C who was not questioned in the case. It is a woman named Cheryl Clauson.

-Matty calls Emmalynn, who refuses to answer. She complains about this to Edwin, still using the distorter. She then talks to Emmalynn, who has Barry Manilow (her dog) with her. Emmalynn is upset, so Matty asks her what’s wrong. She pretends she needs dental work and asks Matty to take care of Barry.

-Edwin and Matty discuss what to do next.

-Matty finds Cheryl online and plans to contact her. Meanwhile, Sarah still wonders if Olympia is leaving and asks Matty to find out. She also says that she can look into cases as far as fifteen years back, which is when Olympia began. She says a case she got; the Johnson case is not one from the firm.

-Olympia and Matty discuss the situation and Olympia admits she is thinking about leaving. She says she would only really miss Matty and thinks it is wild that they became such close friends.

-Cheryl says that she heard an argument between Linda and her grandson Roger about her inheritance and how he was a deadbeat. She wasn’t questioned because nobody wanted to hear ‘an emotional woman talk about an argument she heard through the walls.’

-Roger is questioned when they meet him for lunch and get a saliva sample. Billy and Sarah talk to Olympia about how Matty questioned him and got the sample. They think she is a saint because she not only got the sample, but still manages to take care of the dog.

-Matty tells Emmalynn that her friend Adam took the dog, leading to Edwin questioning her and her admitting there was a fire drill that day the documents went missing. They discover that Senior, Olympia and Julian didn’t sign in at the drill. Senior was out of the country, which means it is now either Olympia or Julian took them.

-Edwin and Matty look into Olympia’s billables to prove she was in court at the time, while Alfie wants to keep the dog….who peed on the floor.

-Olympia meets with Park and tries to prove her case as to why they should work together. He wishes he could help her, but no dice.

-Olympia goes to talk to Julian. She is upset, so he hugs her.

-Gene calls Matty for an update. She tells him she wishes she had better news, but it doesn’t look good. He thanks her and hangs up.

-Isabel and Matty wait for Olympia. They talk about the case and why Isabel didn’t speak up. She was told to respect men and how she felt so small and invisible. Matty finally understands and apologizes to her.

-Matty visits Emmalynn, who is back with Barry.

-Park agrees to help Olympia. While the saliva didn’t match, he found something even better.

-Park takes the stand and says it matched the man of another man named John Quinmar, Jr. He was a caterer who would rob people after doing parties for them…and he was the one who killed Linda. Gene is a free man! Isabel tells the foreman, Dale, that he should have listened.

-Edwin calls Matty and says Olympia is cleared because she was in court.

-Gene hugs Isabel and thanks her. I kind of hope they get together.

-Sarah, Billy and Matty watch Olympia’s news conference. They think she is leaving, but she tells them she is staying, and this is her way of proving she is top dog.

-Matty gets off the bus and runs into Olympia. who tells her she is the Johnson case. We see flashbacks of Matty and Olympia working together and her trying to figure out who Matty really is….since she was spying on her all along.