Will Trent Recap for You’re the Worst Person in the World

-What was with those women in the beginning? Did one get shot and the other was trying to help her, only to have the truck get shot at as they were trying to leave?

-Will’s therapy session reminds me of the ones Monk had with Dr. Kroger before he died.

-Will’s anger at his therapist for not knowing he was dyslexic is so valid. He is so justified in his feelings that he is done and not getting any help from said therapist. Someone dying or not, I would feel the same way.

-Amanda does not believe Will when he says he is ‘fixed’ and wants him to go back inside. They argue over what he should do and how to handle things, so they decide to sit in silence and watch Quan work on Amanda’s car.

-Will listens to old cases when Marion comes to visit him. She wants to see a movie with him, but he says he can’t. She feels rejected and leaves.

-Faith wants a new partner, but Amanda won’t let it happen. She has no idea about the Jeremy situation but says she will get to the bottom of it.

-Michael and Angie interview a couple who were ear witnesses to the women in the truck getting killed. They try to explain things, but aren’t sure exactly what happened. Angie and Michael look into further and talk to the cops on duty, who did not really do much.

-Angie and Michael check on the women and find out one of them is still alive.

-Angie also checks on Will and lays on the ground with him. She makes him turn off the recordings so they can talk things out. Michael just thinks they are nuts.

-Michael and Angie talk to Faith about the women in the truck, Astor and Jade. The three of them go over the information and mention tapeworm, which interests Will for a moment until he loses his train of thought.

-Angie heads to the hospital to see Jade. Her sister Sydney says she was going through IVF and had several miscarriages, one at seven months. She says Jade got distant and sent her a letter saying she needs to step away from her.

-Angie and Seth meet at the diner and share fries, much to his delight. Michael joins them and also eats their fries. They talk about the case and how the truck belongs to a dead person. Faith also joins them, stealing the fries.

-Faith says that Astor and her husband lost a son in a car accident and got divorced. Astor sent her ex the same letter Sydney got.

-Will comes and recalls the tapeworm case he was listening to might be connected to the truck case. Seth was trying to tell them about the tapeworm until ‘the flash mob came in and started eating our fries.’ As an aside, I’d be mad too. Fries are serious business, yo.

-The tapeworm discussion makes the fries less appealing….and the conversation becomes even more awkward when Will realizes Seth and Angie are dating.

-The worm guy Dermot is the owner of the truck.

-Marion and Will have a fun night together….until she brings out Marco…..causing him to freak out.

-However, it is a dream and he is alone listening to recordings and cuddling with Betty. He continues to break down and takes pills in the bathroom as Betty tries to break down the door.

-Will continues to work on the case.

-Marion and Faith talk about Will and the case, causing him to argue.

-Dermot’s friend talks to Angie and Will, saying he got the same letter. He also mentions that he was going to these self-help classes and acting paranoid before he died in a drowning accident.

-Will goes to a class using an alias Bill Morales…..it is supposed to help with trauma and he listens to people talk about their tragedies. Who wants to bet this is the same group Dermot was in….and probably Jade and Astor?

-Faith and Will continue to fight but won’t tell Amanda why. Michael and Angie come in and Will fills them in on the supposed wellness group he attended and how all their victims were a part of it. They all agree to investigate on the DL.

-Angie, Michael and Faith arrive at the destination where the wellness retreat is supposed to be and get shot at….while surrounded by bee boxes. Michael chases after someone….who happens to be a young girl.

-The girl is back at the station eating Cheetos. Rain, the woman who got Will into the retreat comes to get her, holding a baby. She tells them that the girl, Finn is in her guardianship. She breastfeeds the baby and explains how her wellness place works. Amanda asks her about Astor, but she won’t answer anything without a lawyer.

-Rain is also the guardian of 13 other minors. Seth says Jade did give birth and the tapeworm was caused by an infection. They now think that Rain stole her baby.

-Will talks about the experience at the wellness meeting and plans on going to the retreat as Bill Morales.

-Marion and Will break up.

-Amanda preps Will for the retreat so he can be prepared to deliver them information on what is happening.

-Sunny and Amanda sitting around eating chips and bonding is so sweet.

-Angie visits Seth because she needs someone to talk to and have sex with…..so they kiss and presumably have sex.

-Will talks about a trauma where he hit a kid on a bike accidentally. He heads to the retreat and hands in his phone….or does he?

–He must blindfold himself and gets help from one of the fellow retreat members.

-To be continued….WTF?