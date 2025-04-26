26th Annual Critics Choice Awards Film Nominees

The film nominees for the 26th annual Critics Choice Awards were announced this morning. Check them out below!

FILM NOMINATIONS FOR THE 26 TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS

BEST PICTURE

Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

Mank (Netflix)

Minari (A24)

News of the World (Universal Pictures)

Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)

Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

BEST ACTOR

Ben Affleck – The Way Back (Warner Bros.)

Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

Tom Hanks – News of the World (Universal Pictures)

Anthony Hopkins – The Father (Sony Pictures Classics)

Delroy Lindo – Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)

Gary Oldman – Mank (Netflix)

Steven Yeun – Minari (A24)

BEST ACTRESS

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Hulu)

Sidney Flanigan – Never Rarely Sometimes Always (Focus Features)

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman (Netflix)

Frances McDormand – Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

Zendaya – Malcolm & Marie (Netflix)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Chadwick Boseman – Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros.)

Bill Murray – On the Rocks (A24/Apple TV+)

Leslie Odom, Jr. – One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)

Paul Raci – Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Amazon Studios)

Ellen Burstyn – Pieces of a Woman (Netflix)

Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy (Netflix)

Olivia Colman – The Father (Sony Pictures Classics)

Amanda Seyfried – Mank (Netflix)

Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari (A24)

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Ryder Allen – Palmer (Apple TV+)

Ibrahima Gueye – The Life Ahead (Netflix)

Alan Kim – Minari (A24)

Talia Ryder – Never Rarely Sometimes Always (Focus Features)

Caoilinn Springall – The Midnight Sky (Netflix)

Helena Zengel – News of the World (Universal Pictures)

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)

Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros.)

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

Minari (A24)

One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

BEST DIRECTOR

Lee Isaac Chung – Minari (A24)

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

David Fincher – Mank (Netflix)

Spike Lee – Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)

Regina King – One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)

Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Lee Isaac Chung – Minari (A24)

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

Jack Fincher – Mank (Netflix)

Eliza Hittman – Never Rarely Sometimes Always (Focus Features)

Darius Marder & Abraham Marder – Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)

Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Paul Greengrass & Luke Davies – News of the World (Universal Pictures)

Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller – The Father (Sony Pictures Classics)

Kemp Powers – One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)

Jon Raymond & Kelly Reichardt – First Cow (A24)

Ruben Santiago-Hudson – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Christopher Blauvelt – First Cow (A24)

Erik Messerschmidt – Mank (Netflix)

Lachlan Milne – Minari (A24)

Joshua James Richards – Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

Newton Thomas Sigel – Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)

Hoyte Van Hoytema – Tenet (Warner Bros.)

Dariusz Wolski – News of the World (Universal Pictures)

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Cristina Casali, Charlotte Dirickx – The Personal History of David Copperfield (Searchlight Pictures)

David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan – News of the World (Universal Pictures)

Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas – Tenet (Warner Bros.)

Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale – Mank (Netflix)

Kave Quinn, Stella Fox – Emma (Focus Features)

Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara & Diana Stoughton – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

BEST EDITING

Alan Baumgarten – The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

Kirk Baxter – Mank (Netflix)

Jennifer Lame – Tenet (Warner Bros.)

Yorgos Lamprinos – The Father (Sony Pictures Classics)

Mikkel E. G. Nielsen – Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Alexandra Byrne – Emma (Focus Features)

Bina Daigeler – Mulan (Disney)

Suzie Harman & Robert Worley – The Personal History of David Copperfield (Searchlight Pictures)

Ann Roth – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

Nancy Steiner – Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

Trish Summerville – Mank (Netflix)

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Emma (Focus Features)

Hillbilly Elegy (Netflix)

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

Mank (Netflix)

Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Hulu)

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Greyhound (Apple TV+)

The Invisible Man (Universal Pictures)

Mank (Netflix)

The Midnight Sky (Netflix)

Mulan (Disney)

Tenet (Warner Bros.)

Wonder Woman 1984 (Warner Bros.)

BEST COMEDY

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Amazon Studios)

The Forty-Year-Old Version (Netflix)

The King of Staten Island (Universal Pictures)

On the Rocks (A24/Apple TV+)

Palm Springs (Hulu and NEON)

The Prom (Netflix)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Another Round (Samuel Goldwyn Films)

Collective (Magnolia Pictures)

La Llorona (Shudder)

The Life Ahead (Netflix)

Minari (A24)

Two of Us (Magnolia Pictures)

BEST SONG

Everybody Cries – The Outpost (Screen Media Films)

Fight for You – Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros.)

Husavik (My Home Town) – Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (Netflix)

Io sì (Seen) – The Life Ahead (Netflix)

Speak Now – One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)

Tigress & Tweed – The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Hulu)

BEST SCORE

Alexandre Desplat – The Midnight Sky (Netflix)

Ludwig Göransson – Tenet (Warner Bros.)

James Newton Howard – News of the World (Universal Pictures)

Emile Mosseri – Minari (A24)

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross – Mank (Netflix)

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste – Soul (Disney)

NOMINATIONS BY FILM FOR THE 26 TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS

ANOTHER ROUND (Samuel Goldwyn Films) – 1

Best Foreign Language Film

BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM (Amazon Studios) – 2

Best Supporting Actress – Maria Bakalova

Best Comedy

COLLECTIVE (Magnolia Pictures) – 1

Best Foreign Language Film

DA 5 BLOODS (Netflix) – 6

Best Picture

Best Actor – Delroy Lindo

Best Supporting Actor – Chadwick Boseman

Best Acting Ensemble

Best Director – Spike Lee

Best Cinematography – Newton Thomas Sigel

EMMA (Focus Features) – 3

Best Production Design – Kave Quinn, Stella Fox

Best Costume Design – Alexandra Byrne

Best Hair and Makeup

EUROVISION SONG CONTEST: THE STORY OF FIRE SAGA (Netflix) – 1

Best Song – “Husavik (My Home Town),” Music and Lyrics by Savan Kotecha, Rickard Göransson & Fat Max Gsus

FIRST COW (A24) – 2

Best Adapted Screenplay – Jon Raymond & Kelly Reichardt

Best Cinematography – Christopher Blauvelt

GREYHOUND (Apple TV+) – 1

Best Visual Effects

HILLBILLY ELEGY (Netflix) – 2

Best Supporting Actress – Glenn Close

Best Hair and Makeup

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH (Warner Bros.) – 3

Best Supporting Actor – Daniel Kaluuya

Best Acting Ensemble

Best Song – “Fight for You,” Produced by Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II and H.E.R., Written by H.E.R., Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II and Tiara Thomas”

LA LLORONA (Shudder) – 1

Best Foreign Language Film

MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM (Netflix) – 8

Best Picture

Best Actor – Chadwick Boseman

Best Actress – Viola Davis

Best Acting Ensemble

Best Adapted Screenplay – Ruben Santiago-Hudson

Best Production Design – Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara & Diana Stoughton

Best Costume Design – Ann Roth

Best Hair and Makeup

MALCOLM & MARIE (Netflix) – 1

Best Actress – Zendaya

MANK (Netflix) – 12

Best Picture

Best Actor – Gary Oldman

Best Supporting Actress – Amanda Seyfried

Best Director – David Fincher

Best Original Screenplay – Jack Fincher

Best Cinematography – Erik Messerschmidt

Best Production Design – Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale

Best Editing – Kirk Baxter

Best Costume Design – Trish Summerville

Best Hair and Makeup

Best Visual Effects

Best Score – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

MINARI (A24) – 10

Best Picture

Best Actor – Steven Yeun

Best Supporting Actress – Yuh-Jung Youn

Best Young Actor/Actress – Alan Kim

Best Acting Ensemble

Best Director – Lee Isaac Chung

Best Original Screenplay – Lee Isaac Chung

Best Cinematography – Lachlan Milne

Best Foreign Language Film

Best Score – Emile Mosseri

MULAN (Disney) – 2

Best Costume Design – Bina Daigeler

Best Visual Effects

NEVER RARELY SOMETIMES ALWAYS (Focus Features) – 3

Best Actress – Sidney Flanigan

Best Original Screenplay – Eliza Hittman

Best Young Actor/Actress – Talia Ryder

NEWS OF THE WORLD (Universal Pictures) – 7

Best Picture

Best Actor – Tom Hanks

Best Young Actor/Actress – Helena Zengel

Best Adapted Screenplay – Paul Greengrass & Luke Davies

Best Production Design – David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan

Best Score – James Newton Howard

Best Cinematography – Dariusz Wolski

NOMADLAND (Searchlight Pictures) – 6

Best Picture

Best Actress – Frances McDormand

Best Director – Chloé Zhao

Best Adapted Screenplay – Chloé Zhao

Best Cinematography – Joshua James Richards

Best Editing – Chloé Zhao

ON THE ROCKS (A24 / Apple TV+) – 2

Best Supporting Actor – Bill Murray

Best Comedy

ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI (Amazon Studios) – 6

Best Picture

Best Supporting Actor – Leslie Odom, Jr.

Best Acting Ensemble

Best Director – Regina King

Best Adapted Screenplay – Kemp Powers

Best Song – “Speak Now,” Performed by Leslie Odom, Jr., Written by Leslie Odom, Jr. and Sam Ashworth”

PALM SPRINGS (Hulu and NEON) – 1

Best Comedy

PALMER (Apple TV+) – 1

Best Young Actor/Actress – Ryder Allen

PIECES OF A WOMAN (Netflix) – 2

Best Actress – Vanessa Kirby

Best Supporting Actress – Ellen Burstyn

PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN (Focus Features) – 6

Best Picture

Best Actress – Carey Mulligan

Best Director – Emerald Fennell

Best Costume Design – Nancy Steiner

Best Hair and Makeup

Best Original Screenplay – Emerald Fennell

SOUL (Disney) – 1

Best Score – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste

SOUND OF METAL (Amazon Studios) – 5

Best Picture

Best Actor – Riz Ahmed

Best Supporting Actor – Paul Raci

Best Original Screenplay – Darius Marder & Abraham Marder

Best Editing – Mikkel E. G. Nielsen

TENET (Warner Bros.) – 5

Best Cinematography – Hoyte Van Hoytema

Best Production Design – Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas

Best Editing – Jennifer Lame

Best Visual Effects

Best Score – Ludwig Göransson

THE FATHER (Sony Pictures Classics) – 4

Best Actor – Anthony Hopkins

Best Supporting Actress – Olivia Colman

Best Adapted Screenplay – Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller

Best Editing – Yorgos Lamprinos

THE FORTY-YEAR-OLD VERSION (Netflix) – 1

Best Comedy

THE INVISIBLE MAN (Universal Pictures) – 1

Best Visual Effects

THE KING OF STATEN ISLAND (Universal Pictures) – 1

Best Comedy

THE LIFE AHEAD (Netflix) – 3

Best Young Actor/Actress – Ibrahima Gueye

Best Foreign Language Film

Best Song – “Io sì (Seen),” Music by Diane Warren, Words by Diane Warren, Laura Pausini and Niccolò Agliardi

THE MIDNIGHT SKY (Netflix) – 3

Best Young Actor/Actress – Caoilinn Springall

Best Visual Effects

Best Score – Alexandre Desplat

THE OUTPOST (Screen Media Films) – 1

Best Song – “Everybody Cries,” Performed by Rita Wilson, Music by Rod Lurie, Larry Groupé, Lyrics by Rod Lurie and Rita Wilson

THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD (Searchlight Pictures) – 2

Best Production Design – Cristina Casali, Charlotte Dirickx

Best Costume Design – Suzie Harman & Robert Worley

THE PROM (Netflix) – 1

Best Comedy

THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7 (Netflix) – 6

Best Picture

Best Supporting Actor – Sacha Baron Cohen

Best Acting Ensemble

Best Director – Aaron Sorkin

Best Original Screenplay – Aaron Sorkin

Best Editing – Alan Baumgarten

THE UNITED STATES VS. BILLIE HOLIDAY (Hulu) – 3

Best Actress – Andra Day

Best Hair and Makeup

Best Song – “Tigress & Tweed,” Performed by Andra Day, Written by Andra Day and Raphael Saadiq

THE WAY BACK (Warner Bros.) – 1

Best Actor – Ben Affleck

TWO OF US (Magnolia Pictures) – 1

Best Foreign Language Film

WONDER WOMAN 1984 (Warner Bros.) – 1

Best Visual Effects