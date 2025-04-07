Lifetime to Air Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Announce Pregnancy #2

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on February 14, 2021 @ 4:25 pm

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Announce Pregnancy #2

Baby number two is on the way! Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle announced today that they are expecting their second child. The two are already parents to baby Archie, who was born in 2019. Their spokesperson made the announcement via Twitter earlier today.

Congratulations to the family!

 

